TV Best Bets for January 11

College Basketball
CBS, ESPN, FOX & FS1, beginning at 12pm Live EST
Highlights of Saturday’s college basketball action include Ohio State at Indiana (FOX), Alabama at Kentucky (ESPN), Georgetown at Villanova (FS1), Baylor at Kansas (CBS), Louisville at Notre Dame (ESPN) and Creighton at Xavier (FOX).
NFL Football: AFC and NFC Divisional Playoffs
CBS, FOX & NBC, beginning at 4:30pm Live EST
The road to Super Bowl LIV narrows with this weekend’s Divisional Playoff games, as the winners from the wild-card round hit the road to face the conferences’ top seeds. CBS, FOX and NBC divide up coverage of the four games on Saturday and Sunday.
Psycho Nurse
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Mira and Todd are struggling to come to terms with their son’s newly diagnosed condition requiring a special diet and physical treatment in order to live. They hire a live-in nurse, Gwen, who plans to become the new mother of the household. When Mira feels constantly fatigued and nauseous, it becomes clear Gwen is an “angel of death” who is intent on turning this family into her forever home. Stars Lyndon Smith, Abbie Cobb and Sean Faris.