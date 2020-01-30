TV Best Bets for January 30

College Basketball
ESPN2 & FS1, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
FS1 airs a Big Ten basketball clash with Minnesota at Illinois, while ESPN2 has a Pac-12 doubleheader with Arizona at Washington and Colorado at UCLA.
NHL Hockey: Nashville at New Jersey
NBCSN, 7:30pm Live EST
The Nashville Predators prowl into Newark’s Prudential Center to face off against the New Jersey Devils.
Supernatural: “The Gamblers”
The CW, 8pm EST
Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) press their luck in a winner-takes-all game of pool. Meanwhile, Castiel (Misha Collins) hunts down a would-be murderer, but not for reasons one might think.
Last Man Standing: “Romancing the Stone”
FOX, 8pm EST
Vanessa (Nancy Travis) learns a secret that she thinks will ruin Ed (Hector Elizondo) and Bonnie’s (guest star Susan Sullivan) wedding day in the new episode “Romancing the Stone.”
Grand Theft Auto Girls
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Gail (Tanya Clarke) must help her daughter Emily (Zoë Belkin) escape from a life of crime after she becomes embroiled in a dangerous scheme to steal luxury cars for her high school teacher.
Superstore: “Sandra’s Wedding”
NBC, 8pm EST
Sandra (Kaliko Kauahi) and Jerry (Chris Grace) are getting married, but when Jonah’s (Ben Feldman) attempt to help the caterers and Dina’s (Lauren Ash) obsession with wedding security threaten to derail it all, it falls to Amy (America Ferrera) to make sure Sandra’s big day isn’t ruined. Meanwhile, as best man Garrett (Colton Dunn) struggles with what to say in his toast, Mateo (Nico Santos) finds that starting a new relationship may be more complicated than he thought.
NBA Basketball
TNT, beginning at 8pm Live EST
TNT’s NBA Thursday night doubleheader has the Golden State Warriors at the Boston Celtics, followed by the Utah Jazz at the Denver Nuggets.
The Unicorn: “Worst Case Scenario”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
In the new episode “Worst Case Scenario,” Wade (Walton Goggins) decides to redo his will, and he is conflicted about who should get custody of his children.
Outmatched: “The Talk”
FOX, 8:30pm EST
After giving their kids “the talk,” Mike (Jason Biggs) and Kay (Maggie Lawson) start to overthink their own sex life in the new episode “The Talk.”
The Good Place
NBC, 8:30pm EST, Series Finale!
TV’s most philosophical comedy signs off after four seasons. We’ll miss Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Michael (Ted Danson), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Tahani (Jameela Jamil), Jason (Manny Jacinto) and Janet (D’Arcy Carden).
Grey’s Anatomy: “A Hard Pill to Swallow”
ABC, 9pm EST
Richard (James Pickens Jr.) finds out Maggie (Kelly McCreary) quit Grey Sloan and becomes concerned. Bailey (Chandra Wilson) returns to work after taking some personal time off, although Koracick (Greg Germann) doesn’t make her first day back as easy as she’d like. Meanwhile, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) thinks she might miss DeLuca, and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) has an update for Link (Chris Carmack) on her pregnancy.
Deputy: “10-8 Black & Blue”
FOX, 9pm EST
When Joseph’s (Shane Paul McGhie) childhood friend is wrongfully accused by the LAPD, he involves Bill (Stephen Dorff) in his mission to find the truth in the new episode “10-8 Black & Blue.”
Carol’s Second Act: “Night Lemons”
CBS, 9:30pm EST
In the new episode “Night Lemons,” Carol (Patricia Heaton) gets teased by her peers when her kind neighbor shows signs that he has a crush on her.
Evil: “Book 27”
CBS, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
In the Season 1 finale episode “Book 27,” the investigation into a pregnant woman’s demonic possession leads the team to a shocking discovery at a fertility clinic.