TV Best Bets for January 18

Sir David Attenborough in Iceland - Seven Worlds, One Planet _ Season 1 - Photo Credit: Alex Board/BBCAmerica

 Alex Board/BBCAmerica
Seven Worlds, One Planet

BBC America, AMC, IFC & SundanceTV, 9pm EST, New Series!

Natural history filmmaker Sir David Attenborough narrates this new series revealing how each of Earth’s seven continents has shaped the unique animal life found there. The series opens with “North America,” which explores polar bears in Canada, manatees in Florida, road runners in Arizona and much more.

“Tremors” 30th Anniversary Marathon

Syfy, beginning at 10am EST

Enjoy a day of all the movies in the cult Tremors horror/comedy film franchise, about a desert town terrorized by subterranean monsters known as “Graboids.” Things kick off with Tremors 6: A Cold Day in Hell, and the marathon also includes the original 1990 Tremors, led by Kevin Bacon, Tremors II: Aftershocks, Tremors 3: Back to Perfection, Tremors 4: The Legend Begins and Tremors 5: Bloodlines.

College Basketball

CBS, ESPN, FOX & FS1, beginning at 12pm Live EST

Featured games on the college hoops schedule today include UConn at Villanova (FS1), Seton Hall at St. John’s (FOX), Auburn at Florida (CBS), Marquette at Georgetown (FS1), Oregon at Washington (CBS) and a heavyweight ACC matchup with Louisville at Duke (ESPN).

NBA Basketball

ABC, beginning at 3:30pm Live EST

NBA Saturday Primetime starts its 2020 run on ABC with a matinee featuring the L.A. Clippers at the New Orleans Pelicans. Later tonight, the L.A. Lakers are in Houston to run the floor with the Rockets.

Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story

Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!

In the summer of 1998, Gloria Williams (Niecy Nash) walked into a Florida hospital posing as a nurse and took newborn Kamiyah Mobley (Rayven Ferrell) out of her mother Shanara Mobley’s (Ta’Rhonda Jones) arms. By the time police were alerted, Gloria was long gone. At age 18, Kamiyah learns the truth.

