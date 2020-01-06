TV Best Bets for January 6

The Bachelor
ABC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
It’s the night Bachelor Nation has been waiting for! Airline pilot Peter Weber flew into the hearts of women everywhere and all of America was left shocked and heartbroken when Hannah Brown decided to end their relationship. Now Peter is back and ready to once again capture hearts across the nation when he returns for another shot at love as the star of the 24th season.
Infinity Train
Cartoon Network, 7:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
The critically acclaimed animated series returns for a second installment, titled Book 2, that will air over a special five-night event, with two episodes airing each night this week. Book 2 follows Mirror Tulip (voice of Ashley Johnson), an escaped reflection from the mirror world, and 14-year-old Jesse Cosay (voice of Robbie Daymond), who find themselves on the run from the mirror police.
The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Freeloader”
CBS, 8pm EST
Dave’s (Max Greenfield) patience is tested when Gemma’s (Beth Behrs) freeloading sister, Brittany (guest star Deborah Baker Jr.), suddenly shows up with plans for an extended stay in the new episode “Welcome to the Freeloader.”
America’s Got Talent: The Champions
NBC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Singer/songwriter Alesha Dixon joins returning judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel for Season 2 of the competition series that brings together more of the most talented and memorable acts from America’s Got Talent and similar programs from around the world. Terry Crews hosts.
Bob (Hearts) Abishola: “There’s My Nigerians”
CBS, 8:30pm EST, Guest Star Alert!
Wendie Malick and Marilu Henner guest-star as Dottie’s (Christine Ebersole) friends in the new episode “There’s My Nigerians.”
All Rise: “What the Constitution Greens to Me”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “What the Constitution Greens to Me,” Lola (Simone Missick) realizes she must trust her instincts during a politically charged eco-terrorism trial that involves a senator’s son.
Kids Baking Championship
Food Network, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Hosts and judges Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman put the baking skills of 12 young bakers to the test as they guide them through 10 wild weeks of challenges on their way to $25,000, a feature in Food Network Magazine and the title of Kids Baking Champion.
American Experience: “McCarthy”
PBS, 9pm EST
Explore the rise and fall of Joseph McCarthy, the notorious senator who led a Cold War crusade against Communists. His zealous campaign to root out those he viewed as enemies of the state would test the limits of American decency and democracy.
Manifest
NBC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Last season’s No. 1 new broadcast drama returns for Season 2. In the first season finale, Ben (Josh Dallas) and Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) confronted a dire threat to the passengers’ safety when Griffin (guest star Marc Menchaca) schemed to take the callings public. Meanwhile, Ben, Grace (Athena Karkanis) and Olive (Luna Blaise) made a devastating discovery.