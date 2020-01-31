TV Best Bets for January 31

BoJack Horseman: Season 6: Part 2
Netflix, Series Finale!
The second half of the animated comedy’s sixth and final season drops today. Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Paul F. Tompkins, Alison Brie and Aaron Paul lead the voice cast.
Ragnarok
Netflix, New Series!
This coming-of-age Norwegian-language drama builds on Norse mythology. Set in the small, fictitious town of Edda, the story revolves around its inhabitants, who are perhaps not all they claim to be. As they experience melting poles and warm winters, some of them think the world may be headed for another Ragnarok — the end-times as described in the old myths.
NBA Basketball
ESPN, beginning at 8pm Live EST
Western Conference contenders are in action tonight on ESPN as the Dallas Mavericks are in Houston to face James Harden and the Rockets and the Portland Trail Blazers take on LeBron James and the Lakers in Los Angeles.
Sinister Stalker
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Karen (Marci Miller), an emergency room doctor, is rescued by handsome stranger Daniel (Kelly Blatz) after she is attacked on her way home one night. When Daniel is injured in the attack, Karen takes him back to her house to tend to his wounds. But as Karen spends more time with Daniel, she learns that he is not the selfless hero she thought he was, but is instead an unstable man with a sinister connection to her past.
Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector: “Russian Roulette”
NBC, 8pm EST
When a young woman from an insular Russian community who witnesses a murder comes to Lincoln (Russell Hornsby) and Amelia (Arielle Kebbel) for help, the case takes a shocking turn when the mysterious murder is linked to a cold case — the tragic disappearance of a teenage girl. Meanwhile, the Bone Collector’s (Brian F. O’Byrne) “secret” is discovered.
Fresh Off the Boat: “Mommy and Me”
ABC, 8:30pm EST
Fresh off of a parenting brag to Honey (Chelsey Crisp), Jessica (Constance Wu) finds herself overwhelmed by a heartbroken Evan (Ian Chen), who wants to spend more time with her. Meanwhile, Emery (Forrest Wheeler) announces his newfound veganism and faces the wrath of the “Burger Boys” — Louis (Randall Park) and Eddie (Hudson Yang).
Magnum P.I.: “A Game of Cat and Mouse”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “A Game of Cat and Mouse,” Jin (returning guest star Bobby Lee) learns that an innocent woman is the target of a deadly hit, and he asks Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) to help save her.
The Road to “F9”: Fast & Furious Fan Fest
NBC, 9pm EST
This hourlong special celebrates the upcoming ninth chapter in the Fast & Furious film series, called Fast & Furious 9, coming to theaters in May. The program will feature the world premiere of the movie’s trailer. Tyrese Gibson and Maria Menounos host the special, which will include performances from Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa & Charlie Puth, Ozuna and Ludacris. Franchise stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster and Nathalie Emmanuel will make special appearances, along with John Cena, a newcomer to the series.
Kindred Spirits: “Vaulted Secrets”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
A catastrophic flood consumed the riverside town of Derby, Conn., in 1955. Debris and corpses flowed through the town, leaving survivors to sift through victims’ remains. According to local legend, caskets were stored in the basement of a local building that has since been converted into a restaurant. Now, Amy Bruni and Adam Berry research claims that a powerful poltergeist haunts the building.
Blue Bloods: “Reckless”
CBS, 10pm EST
Frank (Tom Selleck) must uncover the truth when an undercover officer accuses a fellow cop of police brutality in the new episode “Reckless.”