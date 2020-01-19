Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Roderick LeDesma of PY Steakhouse beat out chefs from Phoenix and beyond.
- Updated
Richmond American Homes bought 91 lots in the community north of Marana.
Tucson coaching icons Nemer Hassey, Jay Campos team up as principal, AP at Mica Mountain High School
- Updated
From 2003-14, Nemer Hassey (Cienega) and Jay Campos (Sabino) were rival head coaches at powerhouse high school football programs in Southern A…
- Updated
This holiday weekend is jam-packed with fun activities in Tucson, Oro Valley and Marana. Check out festivals, jazz concerts, freebies, movies,…
- Updated
Congresswoman suffered several cracked ribs and spinal fractures; cannot vote on House bills during her absence.
- Updated
Roderick LeDesma of PY Steakhouse beat out chefs from Phoenix and beyond.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service employee Emily Clark said she never really noticed the pipe problem until she started researching its tragic impact on birds and other animals.
- Updated
The Tucson Police Department says the Operation Stonegarden grant, which reimburses local municipalities for costs associated with policing border security, conflicts with its mission.
- Updated
Sen. Martha McSally dismissed a CNN reporter as a “liberal hack” on Thursday when he tried to ask her about President Donald Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial.
Whatever happened to the rational pragmatist who never was