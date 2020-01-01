TV Best Bets for January 1

Supernanny
Lifetime, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Jo Frost is back applying her no-nonsense techniques to help families with their ongoing challenges of raising children in today’s busy digital world. “I’m so proud of the families who have worked tremendously hard to accomplish and overcome such challenges,” Jo tells us. “I have to say, being able to give children the opportunity to feel heard and openly express how they feel in a safe space of love and respect will always remain close to my heart.”
Messiah
Netflix, New Series!
This thriller created by Michael Petroni (The Book Thief) and executive produced by Mark Burnett and Roma Downey (The Bible) explores the power of influence and belief in the social media age. When CIA officer Eva Geller (Michelle Monaghan) learns about a man (Mehdi Dehbi) gaining international attention through acts of public disruption, she begins an investigation into his origins, even as he cultivates followers who believe he is performing miracles.
Spinning Out
Netflix, New Series!
This 10-episode drama follows Kat Baker (Kaya Scodelario), a high-level figure skater who is about to turn in her skates after a disastrous fall takes her off the competition track. When Kat seizes an opportunity to continue her career as a pair skater with a talented bad-boy partner, Justin Davis (Evan Roderick), she risks exposing a fiercely kept secret that could unravel her entire life. Also stars Mad Men’s January Jones.
The 131st Rose Parade
NBC, 11:30am Live EST
Al Roker and Hoda Kotb cohost the famous New Year’s Day parade in Pasadena, Calif., ahead of the Rose Bowl college football game later on ESPN. Rita Moreno, Gina Torres and Laurie Hernandez will serve as 2020 grand marshals of the parade, which is renowned for its floral floats.
College Football
ABC & ESPN, beginning at 1pm Live EST
The New Year’s Day college football tradition continues with Michigan vs. Alabama in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl (ABC), Minnesota vs. Auburn in the Outback Bowl (ESPN), Oregon vs. Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl (ESPN) and Georgia vs. Baylor in the Allstate Sugar Bowl (ESPN).
NHL Winter Classic: Nashville at Dallas
NBC, 2pm Live EST
The 12th edition of the NHL’s New Year’s Day outdoor game takes place at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, where Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators try to take the shine off of Tyler Seguin and the Stars.
The First 48
A&E, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
To kick off the new season, this anniversary special will bring viewers along as detectives work to solve the murders of two women in Tulsa, Okla., who were gunned down in broad daylight. Commemorating 15 years on the air, the two-hour special will also include interviews with some of the most prominent homicide detectives featured in the series to date as they look back on some of the most memorable cases of their careers.
Doctor Who
BBC America, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) returns in this special New Year’s Day season premiere. The Doctor resumes her travels through time and space with friends Ryan (Tosin Cole), Yasmin (Mandip Gill) and Graham (Bradley Walsh). Guest stars this season include Stephen Fry, Sir Lenny Henry, Goran Višnji? and Robert Glenister. The series will air on its regular day and time beginning Jan. 5.
Married at First Sight
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The milestone 10th season will be supersized to two hours each night and — for the first time in history — will feature five new couples who take the leap into matrimony without so much as knowing who they are to be wedded to.
My 600-Lb. Life
TLC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
It’s a difficult battle being overweight. Past seasons have shown us the emotional stories of the hardships that go along with addiction, dependence and the cruelness of a society that can be all too judgmental. New episodes will follow patients’ emotional and physical journeys, life-saving surgeries with Dr. Nowzaradan, and progress thereafter.
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
CNN, 9pm EST
This acclaimed documentary film explores the life and musical journey of Linda Ronstadt. The singer narrates her own story over footage of her personal photos, archival film of her concert performances and music videos, guiding viewers through everything from her early life to the stories behind favorite songs like “You’re No Good.” CNN will encore the film on Jan. 4.
Great Performances: “From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2020”
PBS, 9pm EST
Celebrate 2020 with the Vienna Philharmonic at the Musikverein. Under the baton of guest conductor Andris Nelsons and featuring the Vienna City Ballet, the orchestra will play the waltzes of Strauss. Hugh Bonneville returns as host.
Impossible Engineering
Science Channel, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The series that looks at remarkable feats of human ingenuity and 21st-century technology returns. This season, the series journeys to Dubai, London, Whistler, Rotterdam and beyond as experts examine some of the most mind-blowing engineering marvels around the world.
Paranormal Caught on Camera
Travel Channel, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
As the spooky series returns, shadowy entities confuse security cameras; strange lights are spotted high up in the California sky; a man gets an unwelcome visitor; and two intrepid investigators come face-to-face with Slenderman.
Alaska PD
A&E, 10pm EST, New Series!
This new series brings viewers to America’s Last Frontier, where the line between civilization and lawlessness can be razor thin. Chronically shorthanded police departments across the state must turn to officers from the Lower 48 to fight a soaring crime rate. For the “newbies,” it is a trial by fire as they learn firsthand that policing, like everything else, is different in Alaska.
Aileen Wuornos: Mind of a Monster
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST
The second installment of ID’s Mind of a Monster series of investigative specials looks at Aileen Wuornos, America’s most notorious female serial killer. The program features chilling new insights into her life and personality, using personal letters and drawings from Wuornos herself to help paint a picture of the twisted motives behind her deadly actions.
The Explosion Show
Science Channel, 10pm EST, New Series!
Science Channel starts off the new year with a bang by enlisting two notorious explosion experts — MythBusters star Tory Belleci and Nitro Circus daredevil/stuntman “Streetbike” Tommy Passemante — as hosts of this series. Each episode takes a behind-the-scenes look at the many ways explosions exist in our everyday world. There will be science, high jinks, close calls, and, of course, lots and lots of explosions.
1000-Lb. Sisters
TLC, 10pm EST, New Series!
Tipping the scales at over 1,000 pounds combined, the Slaton sisters — Amy, age 31, and Tammy, age 32 — are the subject of TLC’s new six-part series. The docuseries will follow the sisters through their biggest endeavor yet: losing enough weight to qualify for and undergo life-changing bariatric surgery. Tammy’s limited mobility (she’s 600 pounds and hasn’t left the house in six years except for medical appointments) forces her to rely on Amy, who she lives with.