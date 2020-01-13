TV Best Bets for January 13

Meet the Frasers
E!, 10pm EST, New Series!
Matt Fraser is his own biggest fan. The 28-year-old psychic medium is sharp-witted, brutally honest and has a wicked sense of humor, along with an eccentric family to complicate things. “I have a pageant queen girlfriend, Alexa, who I absolutely love, an overbearing psychic mother, and a father and sister who are my biggest skeptics,” Matt says. “The only thing that’s scary about me is my family.”
Battle of Little Bighorn
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
This documentary special revisits the infamous 1876 Battle of Little Bighorn, in which Gen. George Custer’s 7th Cavalry was wiped out when they attacked Chief Sitting Bull and thousands of Hunkpapa Lakota people. What was to follow was a nationwide media storm — but what led to this deadly encounter and how did history books get it so wrong?
College Football Playoff National Championship
ESPN, 8:15pm Live EST
The national championship is at stake tonight at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, as the Clemson Tigers take on the LSU Tigers.
The New Pope
HBO, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Picking up where The Young Pope left off, this nine-part series finds Pius XIII (Jude Law) in a coma. Sir John Brannox (John Malkovich) is named by the Holy See as the new pope, taking the name John Paul III, setting in motion a showdown the Church may not be prepared for.
The Good Doctor: “Fractured”
ABC, 10pm EST
Following his father’s death, Shaun (Freddie Highmore) must deal with the effects his intimacy with Lea (Paige Spara) will have on his relationship with Carly (Jasika Nicole). Meanwhile, the team operates on a patient who is refusing all anesthesia during surgery for fear of relapsing.
Manifest: “Grounded”
NBC, 10pm EST
Ben (Josh Dallas) forms a cautious alliance with an isolated college student from Flight 828, whose callings either uncovered a violent crime or helped him commit one. As Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) strives to further her research into the Death Date, Grace (Athena Karkanis) makes a startling discovery about her pregnancy. Olive (Luna Blaise) meets a kindred spirit.