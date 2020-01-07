TV Best Bets for January 7

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back
FOX, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Back for Season 3, Gordon Ramsay drives across the country to help struggling restaurants in his state-of-the-art mobile kitchen and command center Hell on Wheels. The season premiere has him trying to turn around Lowery’s Seafood in Tappahannock, Va.
Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time
ABC, 8pm EST, New Event Series!
In this primetime event series, the three highest money winners in Jeopardy! history — Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer — will compete to determine the ultimate champion. “Based on their previous performances, these three are already the ‘greatest,’” says host Alex Trebek, “but you can’t help wondering: Who is the best of the best?” The first player to win three games claims the $1 million prize and the title of greatest of all time. The series airs Jan. 7-9, and, if necessary, continues with Game 4 on Jan. 10 and Games 5-7 on Jan. 14-16.
NCIS: “In the Wind”
CBS, 8pm EST
Gibbs (Mark Harmon) must face the reality of his actions after he assists Ziva (guest star Cote de Pablo) with “the one thing” she said she would need to take care of before returning to her family in the new episode “In the Wind.”
The Resident: “Free Fall”
FOX, 8pm EST
Following his termination from the hospital, Conrad (Matt Czuchry) has difficulty figuring out his next step and distracts himself by accompanying a patient on a zero-gravity adventure in the new episode “Free Fall.”
Ellen’s Game of Games
NBC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Ellen DeGeneres’ game show is back for Season 3, delivering more unpredictable twists, laughs and new, never-before-seen games.
My Big Fat Fabulous Life
TLC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
This season Whitney Thore has made some big changes with a new business and a new life in Charlotte, N.C. But with Whitney’s new opportunities and a new love interest, her friends back in Greensboro feel left behind.
mixed-ish: “When Doves Cry”
ABC, 9pm EST
In the wake of the Challenger tragedy, Rainbow (Arica Himmel) and her family handle their grief in different ways. Denise (Christina Anthony) realizes that life is too short, so she vows to right all the wrongs she’s done in her life — and she’s done a lot of bad.
Vanderpump Rules
Bravo, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
After the successful debut of Tom Tom with partners Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz last summer, Lisa Vanderpump is busier than ever with her expanding empire. With many of her longtime employees growing up and moving on, Lisa finds herself dealing with a new crop of wild and lovable SURvers — and the romantic dramas and workplace skirmishes that come along with them.
FBI: “Fallout”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Fallout,” the team investigates the killing of a businessman with a history of harassment claims against him.
Dave Chappelle: The Mark Twain Prize
PBS, 9pm EST
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts presents the 22nd annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor to Dave Chappelle.
black-ish: “Hair Day”
ABC, 9:30pm EST
Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) takes Diane (Marsai Martin) to get her hair done at the salon and wants to spend this time together as a bonding opportunity, but Diane isn’t having it. Diane is conflicted about relaxing her hair again and embarks on a hair journey with the help of Bow, Ruby (Jenifer Lewis) and her hair stylist, Yaya (Jill Scott).
Emergence: “15 Years”
ABC, 10pm EST
After months of dead ends, the Evans family receives information that could finally lead them to Piper (Alexa Swinton). While Jo (Allison Tolman) and Brooks (Enver Gjokaj) follow this new lead, Ed (Clancy Brown) helps Mia (Ashley Aufderheide) as she tries to send Piper a message. Meanwhile, Alex (Donald Faison) and Chris (Robert Bailey Jr.) stumble upon a mysterious shipment in the harbor.
FBI: Most Wanted
CBS, 10pm EST, New Series!
Dick Wolf’s latest spinoff features Julian McMahon (Nip/Tuck) as the leader of the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force, whose primary role is to pursue individuals on the 10 Most Wanted List. In tonight’s episode, the team is looking for a doctor who’s developed the ability to scam the medical system through peddling prescription drugs via various gangs.
Guardians of the Glades
Discovery Channel, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Snake hunter Dusty Crum and his crew are back and ready to take on some of the biggest, deadliest serpents in the Everglades. Florida’s Burmese python problem is worsening, with the invasive species doubling in size and number. Can Dusty’s team regain control and protect the Glades’ dwindling native animal populations?
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
NBC, 10pm EST, Special Preview!
While this charming new series will not begin airing regularly until February, you can watch a special preview of the premiere episode tonight. Jane Levy stars as a computer coder who, following an unusual event, starts to hear the innermost thoughts of the people around her through songs, including her boss (Lauren Graham) and her mom (Mary Steenburgen).
Hot & Heavy
TLC, 10pm EST, New Series!
This new three-episode docuseries follows three men who love plus-size women and are left to defend their honor and face judgment due to their mixed-weight relationships.