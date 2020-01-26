TV Best Bets for January 26

Vienna Blood
PBS, 10pm EST
Max employs his psychoanalytic training to probe murder suspects’ minds. Eventually, a thread emerges that takes Max and Oskar throughout Vienna. Solving the supernatural conundrum will threaten Oskar’s career and ultimately Max’s life.
Orangutan Jungle School: “Kesi Turns a Corner/The Return of the Snake”
Smithsonian Channel, 8am EST
See two new Season 2 episodes of Smithsonian Channel’s heartwarming series following a group of young orphaned orangutans in Borneo as they learn skills that will one day enable them to return to the wild.
College Basketball
CBS, FOX & FS1, beginning at 1pm Live EST
Maryland at Indiana (CBS), Michigan State at Minnesota (FOX) and Xavier at Creighton (FS1) are among Sunday’s college hoops national TV highlights.
NFL Football: Pro Bowl
ABC & ESPN, 3pm Live EST
The NFL’s best players — minus those competing in Super Bowl LIV next Sunday — play something resembling football as the AFC takes on the NFC in the Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
Who Will Write Our History
Discovery Channel, 3pm EST
Making its television debut in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, this documentary film tells the little-known story of a clandestine group of journalists, scholars and community leaders who, in the days after the Nazis sealed hundreds of thousands of Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto in November 1940, vowed to defeat their oppressors’ lies and propaganda not with guns or fists, but with pen, paper and the ultimate weapon — the truth. They risked everything so that their archive would survive the war, even if they did not.
NBA Basketball
ESPN & NBA TV, beginning at 3:30pm Live EST
Sunday’s NBA action tips off on NBA TV with the Houston Rockets at the Denver Nuggets in a matinee game. On ESPN, the Boston Celtics are in New Orleans to face the Pelicans. Then in primetime, the Indiana Pacers are at the Portland Trail Blazers on NBA TV.
The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards
CBS, 8pm Live EST
Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X lead the nominees for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards taking place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Alicia Keys returns as host.
Adopted in Danger
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When a DNA test helps Candace connect with her birth parents, she realizes some family histories are better left untold. Stars Allison Paige, Tyler Johnson and Christie Burson.
Howards End
PBS, 8pm EST
Margaret receives an unexpected offer from Henry. Helen is incensed by the unfair fate of the Basts. The three families collide at a wedding, and Henry’s past is revealed.
Air Disasters: “No Control”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
In the new episode “No Control,” see how automation in the cockpit can cause deadly misunderstandings.
American Ninja Warrior: USA vs. The World
NBC, 9pm EST
In the latest installment of this annual two-hour special, top competitors from American Ninja Warrior go head-to-head with ninjas and skilled athletes from around the globe. They compete across all four stages of the show’s national finals course, 23 obstacles in all.
Sanditon
PBS, 9pm EST
Lord Babington courts Esther, who prefers Edward. Charlotte and Sidney clash over Miss Lambe’s illicit meeting with Otis. Young Stringer and Charlotte strike up a friendship.
Disasters at Sea: “The Arctic Rose Mystery”
Smithsonian Channel, 9pm EST
In the new episode “The Arctic Rose Mystery,” see how investigators struggled to understand the deadliest fishing disaster in the last 50 years — one that left an entire crew of 15 on the Arctic Rose lost at sea off the coast of Alaska in April 2001.