TV Best Bets for January 2

FOX, 9pm EST, New Series!
FOX’s new drama takes the spirit of a classic Western and melds it into a modern cop drama. When the elected sheriff dies, an arcane rule in the county charter suddenly thrusts the most unlikely man into the job. That man is Bill Hollister (Stephen Dorff, True Detective), a fifth-generation lawman who is only interested in justice. Given a job he never wanted, in an unfamiliar sea of politics, Bill quickly learns that doing what is expected and doing what is right are two different things.
“Surviving R. Kelly” Marathon & Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning
Lifetime, beginning at 3pm EST
Lifetime unravels more of the R. Kelly saga, but first is a six-hour marathon of the original series, followed by the two-hour premiere of Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning. The five-part follow-up features interviews from a variety of perspectives, including new survivors and supporters and cultural and legal experts, as the R&B singer awaits facing federal and state charges.
What Is “Jeopardy!”? Alex Trebek and America’s Most Popular Quiz Show
ABC, 8pm EST
This hourlong special takes an inside look at the popular show and the host behind it all.
Homestead Rescue
Discovery Channel, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Marty, Matt and Misty Raney are back to again use their building, farming and hunting expertise to help people looking to live off the grid.
Last Man Standing
FOX, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Last Man Standing returns for Season 8 with back-to-back episodes beginning tonight. Tim Allen is back as Mike Baxter, a happily married father of three daughters who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home dominated by women. Stars Nancy Travis, Amanda Fuller, Molly McCook, Christoph Sanders, Jordan Masterson, Jonathan Adams, Krista Marie Yu and Hector Elizondo also return.
The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition: “Semi-Final and Final”
ABC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
This week, the judges present the remaining bakers with their toughest challenges yet. With the bakers hoping to wow Paul and Sherry with their culinary creations, it’s a showdown of sugar and spice as only one baker can be named “America’s Best Amateur Baker.”
Project Runway: “The Ultimate Upcycle”
Bravo, 9pm EST
Mega-stylist to the stars Karla Welch is here to guest-mentor the designers, and she’s got a job for them — dress her client, the one and only Karlie Kloss! The materials used to design the look will be donated clothing from a local Goodwill, making this Project Runway’s first upcycling challenge.
Christina on the Coast
HGTV, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The new season spotlights Christina Anstead as she expands her design business in Southern California and highlights her personal journey with new husband Ant Anstead, star of the MotorTrend series Wheeler Dealers, their blended family and new baby.
The Paley Center Salutes “Law & Order: SVU”
NBC, 9pm EST
This hourlong special celebrates Law & Order: SVU, the longest-running primetime drama in TV history, now in its 21st season (which returns with new episodes next Thursday). The program goes behind the scenes to find out what makes SVU such an enduring and beloved series. There will be appearances from stars present and past, including Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino, Christopher Meloni and more, along with creator Dick Wolf.
Dr. Pimple Popper
TLC, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
She’s still popping pimples, and people are still watching! Dr. Sandra Lee continues to treat patients with unusual skin conditions and helps them lead a life free of embarrassment — one needle, pop and scalpel at a time. This season Dr. Lee deals with several patients with potentially life-threatening conditions, a woman whose self-confidence has been destroyed after years of bullying from bumps on her face and a patient who has a large bump on his head that he has named his “on/off” button.
Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room
Travel Channel, 9pm EST, New Series!
In this series, paranormal investigators and Ghost Adventures stars Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Jay Wasley and Billy Tolley open up to viewers as never before. Sitting in a screening room to watch their favorite Ghost Adventures episodes, the team gets candid with fans — and each other — about their craziest experiences over the past decade.
60 Days In
A&E, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
For the first time in show history, more participants struggle to survive the intense program and are forced to quit early as a newly elected sheriff takes over one of the worst facilities the series has ever seen. This season, the participants will face the biggest challenge of their lives in an effort to rid a jail of contraband and corruption before it is too late.
My Feet Are Killing Me
TLC, 10pm EST, New Series!
Dr. Ebonie Vincent and Dr. Brad Schaeffer have never met a foot too funky to fix. Cameras follow these expert podiatrists and surgeons — one West Coast and one East Coast — as they bring their warm bedside manners to juggle all sorts of eye-popping cases, from wart clusters and funky fungus, to toe amputations and foot reconstructions.