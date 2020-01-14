TV Best Bets for January 14

FBI: Most Wanted: “Defender”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Defender,” a single mother goes into a deadly rampage at a public defender’s office, taking justice into her own hands after her son is given a harsh sentence for a petty crime.
College Basketball
FS1, beginning at 6:30pm Live EST
Nebraska is at Ohio State and DePaul is at Villanova in FS1’s Tuesday night college hoops doubleheader.
NHL Hockey: Minnesota at Pittsburgh
NBCSN, 7pm Live EST
The NHL on NBCSN features Zach Parise and the Minnesota Wild in Pittsburgh to skate against Evgeni Malkin and the Penguins.
Arrow: “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four”
The CW, 8pm EST
Stuck in the Vanishing Point, the Paragons search for a way to escape. The futility of the situation is compounded by the Flash’s (guest star Grant Gustin) disappearance. However, hope appears in the form of Oliver (Stephen Amell), who reveals that he has become something else. Meanwhile, the origin stories for the Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) and Anti-Monitor are revealed.
Finding Your Roots: “This Land Is My Land”
PBS, 8pm EST
Henry Louis Gates Jr. reveals the unexpected family trees of entertainer Queen Latifah and actor Jeffrey Wright, redefining their sense of the black experience — and challenging preconceptions about America’s past.
Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back: “Blend on Main”
FOX, 9pm EST
Gordon Ramsay’s Hell on Wheels travels to Blend on Main in Manasquan, N.J., where Ramsay and his crew find the restaurant is struggling to stay afloat during the offseason and the passionate owner doesn’t trust his staff.
Homicide City: Charlotte: “ABCs of Murder”
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
When beloved Charlotte schoolteacher Anthony Davis is discovered murdered in his bed, detectives set off on a search for his killer, following a trail of clues that lead nowhere. What they ultimately discover is the tragic fact that despite Davis’ best efforts to steer his students onto the right path, evil sometimes triumphs over good.
This Is Us
NBC, 9pm EST, New Episodes!
The acclaimed, award-winning drama is back with new Season 4 episodes.
New Amsterdam
NBC, 10pm EST, New Episodes!
The drama’s second season picks back up after its winter hiatus. When the series left off, Bloom (Janet Montgomery) was struggling with her recovery, while Reynolds (Jocko Sims) received potentially life-changing news.