TV Best Bets for January 8

America’s Top Dog
A&E, 9pm EST, New Series!
Four police K9 teams — including fan favorites from the hit series Live PD — and one civilian team will face off for the title of “Top Dog” in three rounds of high-velocity, furry competition. The skilled teams will be tested on their speed, agility, scenting ability and teamwork by completing a series of expert tasks on one of the biggest and toughest K9 obstacle courses ever assembled.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey: “Abs & Jabs”
Bravo, 8pm EST
As Melissa prepares for her Envy fashion show, Teresa continues siding with Danielle over Margaret. Joe Gorga becomes increasingly concerned about Teresa’s mental state, while Jackie honestly discusses her eating issues with her kids.
Undercover Boss
CBS, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The Emmy-winning reality series that follows high-level executives as they slip anonymously into the rank and file of their own organizations returns for Season 9 tonight.
Chicago Med
NBC, 8pm EST, New Episodes!
NBC’s Chicago block of hit series is back from its winter hiatus tonight, with Med kicking things off as it continues its fifth season. When the show entered its break, April (Yaya DaCosta) had received unfortunate news that made her question her future with Ethan (Brian Tee), Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) and Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) saw tough times on the horizon, and Natalie’s (Torrey DeVitto) memory started to return.
Nature: “The Whale Detective”
PBS, 8pm EST
A filmmaker investigates his traumatic encounter with a 30-ton humpback whale that breached and almost landed on him while he was kayaking. What he discovers raises far bigger questions about humans’ relationship with whales and their future.
Modern Family: “The Prescott”
ABC, 9pm EST
Alex’s (Ariel Winter) new company is putting her up at a new luxury apartment with full amenities and a list of high-profile residents that the family is eager to take advantage of — without her knowing. Phil (Ty Burrell) is on a mission to review the restaurant’s famous sliders for his food blog, while Mitch (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cam (Eric Stonestreet) sneak in separately to meet its most famous resident, David Beckham.
The Real Housewives of Dallas: “Reunion Part 2”
Bravo, 9pm EST
In the supersized second part of the reunion, the women discuss the highs and lows of their trip to Thailand, including LeeAnne’s L’Infinity dress debacle and the controversial visit to the red-light district. Emotions run high when questions about LeeAnne’s shocking remarks toward Kary turn into a heated argument between LeeAnne and the whole group.
Criminal Minds
CBS, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Criminal Minds begins its 15th and final season with a two-hour premiere tonight. Stars Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook and Aisha Tyler all return.
Almost Family: “Courageous AF”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Courageous AF,” Roxy (Emily Osment) speaks out against Nick (returning guest star Jeff Hephner) but quickly realizes the hardships that come with going public.
Party of Five
Freeform, 9pm EST, New Series!
This two-hour series premiere introduces you to the Acosta family, five siblings who must learn to take care of themselves after their parents are deported to Mexico. Oldest brother Emilio (Brandon Larracuente), an aspiring musician and the least responsible sibling, must step up to take care of his brothers and sisters, from teenagers to a baby.
Chicago Fire
NBC, 9pm EST, New Episodes!
The show that started NBC’s Chicago block of programming continues its eighth season with new episodes starting tonight. When the season left off, an unexpected visit had thrown Casey (Jesse Spencer) for a loop, Severide (Taylor Kinney) set out to exonerate a wrongly convicted arsonist, and Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) paid the price for burning the candle at both ends.
Stumptown: “Reality Checks Don’t Bounce”
ABC, 10pm EST
Dex (Cobie Smulders) is hired by a famous TV judge to help find his prodigal brother but soon finds that she is not the only one looking for him. Elsewhere, after a carjacking under his watch, Hoffman (Michael Ealy) enlists Grey’s (Jake Johnson) help in tracking down the carjackers. Back at home, Dex isn’t prepared for Ansel’s (Cole Sibus) unexpected news.
Chicago P.D.
NBC, 10pm EST, New Episodes!
P.D.’s seventh season picks back up with new episodes beginning tonight. In the fall finale, Halstead’s (Jesse Lee Soffer) secret ongoing relationship with a woman connected to another case had put him in jeopardy.
Toast of London
IFC, 12am (late-night) EST, Season Premiere!
Season 2 of the acquired British comedy series starring co-creator Matt Berry premieres tonight.