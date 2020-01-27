TV Best Bets for January 27

9-1-1: Lone Star: “Texas Proud”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Texas Proud,” Owen (Rob Lowe) helps Michelle (Liv Tyler) uncover new information about her sister’s disappearance.
College Basketball
ESPN, beginning at 7pm Live EST
ESPN’s Monday night college basketball doubleheader has the North Carolina Tar Heels at the NC State Wolfpack and the Kansas Jayhawks at the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
America’s Got Talent: “The Champions Four”
NBC, 8pm EST
The competition continues as 10 more of the most talented, memorable and all-around fan favorite acts from AGT and Got Talent competitions around the globe perform. Four of these renowned acts will advance — two will be voted through by a panel of AGT superfans, one will be the Judges’ Choice and one will receive a Golden Buzzer to perform in the finale.
NHL Hockey: Tampa Bay at Dallas
NBCSN, 8pm Live EST
Nikita Kucherov leads the Tampa Bay Lightning against Tyler Seguin and the Stars at American Airlines Center in Dallas.
Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2020
CBS, 9pm EST
CBS Sports analyst Boomer Esiason and NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah host this interactive countdown special in which viewers will be able to vote for the most hilarious and most heartfelt Super Bowl commercials of all time.
Prodigal Son: “Internal Affairs”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Internal Affairs,” Malcolm (Tom Payne) faces an internal affairs review following a catastrophic incident in the precinct.
No Passport Required: “Houston”
PBS, 9pm EST
Join chef Marcus Samuelsson in Houston — America’s most diverse city — to explore the food and culture of its Nigerian and West African community. Along the way, Samuelsson cooks with cutting-edge chefs as well as traditional home cooks.
The Good Doctor: “Sex and Death”
ABC, 10pm EST
Shaun and Morgan grapple with a terminal cancer patient who is determined to live the last few months of his life without inhibition. Meanwhile, Morgan must confront her relationship with her mother when she comes in for a third opinion from Dr. Glassman; and Shaun and Carly’s relationship reaches a new level of intimacy.
Manifest: “Black Box”
NBC, 10pm EST
Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) is pushed into the midst of a high-stakes bank robbery perpetrated by a mystery assailant. As Ben (Josh Dallas) and TJ (Garrett Wareing) piece together an arcane set of mythological clues, Adrian (Jared Grimes) draws Olive (Luna Blaise) further into the world of the Believers.
Independent Lens: “The First Rainbow Coalition”
PBS, 10pm EST
In 1969, the Chicago Black Panther Party began to form alliances across lines of race and ethnicity with other community-based movements in the city, including the Latino group the Young Lords Organization and the Southern whites of the Young Patriots Organization. Although short-lived, it had an outsized impact: Breaking down barriers between communities, it created a permanent shift in Chicago politics and an organizing model for future activists and politicians across the nation. Explore the movement’s little-known story through rare archival footage and interviews with former coalition members.