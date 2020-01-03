TV Best Bets for January 3

Ghost Loop: “Frozen in Fear”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
In Lubbock, Texas, the team helps a woman and her young children being targeted by a malevolent spirit known as the Tall Man. Local folklore reveals that the Tall Man was a train robber who killed his victims by throwing them off a train trestle. By engaging the spirit in a 1900s-era train car trigger environment, the team attempts to cast him out.
Anne With an E
Netflix, Season Premiere!
Netflix has announced that this third season of its drama series based on the Anne of Green Gables books will be its final season. Amybeth McNulty, Geraldine James and R.H. Thomson star in the tale of the plucky orphan who finds an unlikely home with a brother and sister who do not have families of their own. Series creator Moira Walley-Beckett mentioned that she would be open to a feature-film finale for the story, though nothing is set at this time.
Hawaii Five-0: “Ihea ‘oe i ka wa a ka ua e loku ana? (Where Were You When the Rain Was Pouring?)”
CBS, 8pm EST
Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I. have their first crossover event tonight, as Five-0 enlists the help of Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and his team in recovering a stolen list of undercover CIA agents.
Magnum P.I.: “Desperate Measures”
CBS, 9pm EST
Magnum P.I.’s crossover with Hawaii Five-0 concludes with “Desperate Measures,” in which Junior (Beulah Koale) is kidnapped as leverage to retrieve the stolen list of undercover CIA agents, and most of Five-0 is rounded up by the CIA to prevent them from interfering.
Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning
Lifetime, 9pm EST
Tonight we’ll see Parts 3 and 4 in the five-part follow-up to Surviving R. Kelly, an explosive docuseries that was nominated for an Emmy Award and was seen by over 26 million people. These new episodes will feature more interviews with new survivors, psychologists and experts on the case, providing more insights into the ever-growing saga of the R&B singer and his alleged abusive behavior.
Kindred Spirits
Travel Channel, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Paranormal investigators Amy Bruni and Adam Berry, with medium Chip Coffey, are back for Season 4. They will again enter America’s darkest locations, seeking answers to the most chilling haunted mysteries. In the season premiere, they investigate the Farrar Schoolhouse in Maxwell, Iowa, which closed years ago but was recently infested by a dark force.
Extreme Love
WE tv, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The unbelievable show returns for a wildly bizarre second season, taking a deeper look at more incredible and unusual real-life relationships. While shocking, the relationships are also in many ways universal and relatable. From mermaid couples to role-playing kittens, sploshers to a young woman in love with a Boeing 737 — these are love stories with outrageous twists!