TV Best Bets for January 15

68 Whiskey
Paramount Network, 10pm EST, New Series!
In this new show from executive producers Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, a group of Army medics survive the realities of war with a sense of humor, even as they find themselves in intense situations.
The Goldbergs: “Pickleball”
ABC, 8pm EST
Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) discovers Murray (Jeff Garlin) is actually a year younger than they knew, so she plans a do-over at celebrating his 50th birthday. Coach Mellor (Bryan Callen) attempts to prepare nonathletic Adam (Sean Giambrone) for tryouts for pickleball.
Undercover Boss: “Anytime Fitness”
CBS, 8pm EST
In this new episode, Stacy Anderson, brand president of Anytime Fitness, works in a set of undercover missions to make sure her gyms are operating in tip-top shape and tries not to break a sweat when put through a workout by a fanatically clean gym manager.
The CW Dog Honors
The CW, 8pm EST
Commemorating some of the most talented and laudable pups on the planet, this primetime special event hosted by Mario Lopez will feature Hollywood’s dog-loving celebrities along with their four-legged family members. These furry stars will be honored in categories ranging from Best Supporting Actor to a Dog, Celebrity Dog Selfie, Pawpular, Top TV Dog and many more.
Chicago Med: “The Ground Shifts Beneath Us”
NBC, 8pm EST
After a major accident at O’Hare, the E.D. is concerned one of their own is in mortal danger. Will’s (Nick Gehlfuss) proposal for a safe injection site goes to the board for consideration. Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) and Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) become concerned for Gwen (Heather Headley).
Nature: “Hippos: Africa’s River Giants”
PBS, 8pm EST
Go beneath the surface and meet Africa’s river giants, the hippos. Discover an unexpected side of these aquatic mammals that can’t even swim as they protect their families, face their enemies and suffer in a drought. Narrated by Sir David Attenborough.
Schooled: “Boy Bands”
ABC, 8:30pm EST
Wilma (Haneefah Wood) encourages Ronnie (Christian Gehring) to pursue his dreams of being in a boy band but goes too far when a music video gets out for all of William Penn to see. Meanwhile, the school hires Aunt Julie (Valerie Azlynn) as the new school nurse, which quickly affects her relationship with Coach Mellor (Bryan Callen).
Modern Family: “Legacy”
ABC, 9pm EST
Phil (Ty Burrell) pays a visit to his dad to make sure he is OK after hearing some concerning news about him. Meanwhile, Jay (Ed O’Neill) gives Claire (Julie Bowen) and Mitch (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) a bunch of their old childhood memorabilia that triggers them to reevaluate a long-held story about their first family vacation.
Criminal Minds: “Spectator Slowing”
CBS, 9pm EST
The BAU team investigates a series of seemingly random fatal explosions throughout Kentucky and Tennessee in the new episode “Spectator Slowing.”
Nancy Drew: “The Mark of the Poisoner’s Pearl”
The CW, 9pm EST
After discovering a connection between the poison that killed Tiffany Hudson and a Horseshoe Bay cold case, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew risk their lives to bring a serial killer to justice.
Almost Family: “Generational AF”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Generational AF,” Julia (Brittany Snow) searches for more information about her mom, with added help from Nate (guest star Michael Urie).
Chicago Fire: “Where We End Up”
NBC, 9pm EST
A pest control problem forces the 51 team to temporarily bunk with Firehouse 20. All under the same roof, Casey (Jesse Spencer) clashes with another team member while Foster (Annie Ilonzeh), Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Brett (Kara Killmer) fear Capt. Leone has it out for them. Boden (Eamonn Walker) mulls a procedural overhaul.
S.W.A.T.: “Bad Cop”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Bad Cop,” Street (Alex Russell) is caught between his duty to SWAT and his commitment to his foster brother, Nate (Cory Hardrict), when Nate is ensnared in a criminal enterprise that could ruin them both.
Listing Impossible
CNBC, 10pm EST, New Series!
When L.A.’s wealthiest put their multimillion-dollar properties up for sale, they sometimes learn that the house of their dreams isn’t anyone else’s, and the homes can end up sitting on the market for years. In this series, superstar real estate agent Aaron Kirman and his team work to fix up such homes and attract the right buyers.
Good Trouble
Freeform, 10pm EST, Midseason Premiere!
After a devastating winter finale, the Coterie residents are dealing with the consequences of their personal and professional decisions and realize that sometimes standing up for what you believe in comes at a price. The season picks up with Callie and Mariana’s relationship on the rocks after Callie has decided to move in with Jamie.
In Pursuit With John Walsh
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
After a successful first season helping to bring eight fugitives to justice, victims’ rights advocate John Walsh is back, with his son Callahan, to detail more unsolved violent crime cases that urgently need to be closed.
Chicago P.D.: “43rd and Normal”
NBC, 10pm EST
Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) and Burgess’ (Marina Squerciati) secret begins to have severe implications for their police work. A series of deadly acts of vandalism causes tensions to run high in the insular neighborhood of Canaryville. Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) tries to reach out to his brother, but only pushes him further away.
Expedition With Steve Backshall
PBS, 10pm EST, New Series!
Head into the unknown with explorer Steve Backshall as he journeys to the world’s last unexplored places and faces challenges around the globe, encountering extraordinary wildlife and meeting remarkable people along the way. In “Oman — Desert Canyon,” Backshall travels to Oman, where he plans to drop nearly 400 meters into the deepest canyon in southern Arabia. In the scorching desert heat, Steve and his team will explore an area where no human has ever set foot.
The Magicians
Syfy, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The fantasy drama series based on Lev Grossman’s bestselling books returns for Season 5. Last season, magic was saved but at a terrible cost, as Quentin (Jason Ralph) died heroically to save his friends, and the world. Julia (Stella Maeve), Alice (Olivia Taylor Dudley), Eliot (Hale Appleman), Margo (Summer Bishil) and Penny (Arjun Gupta) must learn to navigate a world without him — a world that now faces a new looming threat.