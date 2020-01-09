TV Best Bets for January 9

Reclaimed
Discovery Channel, 9pm EST, New Series!
Airing as part of Discovery’s new “Off the Grid Thursdays” programming block, this series follows longtime friends and business partners Alex Charvat and Kevin Gilman, who have established a niche business they call “the new Gold Rush.” They visit dormant mining claims to assess their current value and then negotiate for a share of the mine’s profit in exchange for improving the property.
Young Sheldon: “A Live Chicken, a Fried Chicken and Holy Matrimony”
CBS, 8pm EST
George Sr. (Lance Barber) and Meemaw (Annie Potts) struggle to manage the Cooper household while Mary (Zoe Perry) plans Pastor Jeff’s (Matt Hobby) wedding in the new episode “A Live Chicken, a Fried Chicken and Holy Matrimony.”
Last Man Standing: “Yours, Wine, and Ours”/“You’ve Got Male (or Female)”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Yours, Wine, and Ours,” Mike (Tim Allen) struggles to find common hobbies with Vanessa (Nancy Travis). Then in “You’ve Got Male (or Female),” Kristin (Amanda Fuller) entrusts Mike with planning the gender-reveal party.
Superstore
NBC, 8pm EST, New Episodes!
The comedy picks back up with new Season 5 episodes following its winter hiatus.
The Unicorn: “If It Doesn’t Spark Joy”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
In the new episode “If It Doesn’t Spark Joy,” Wade (Walton Goggins) considers moving his relationship forward with Anna (returning guest star Sarayu Blue) if his daughters approve of her after they all meet.
The Good Place
NBC, 8:30pm EST, New Episodes!
Season 4 of the acclaimed Ted Danson/Kristen Bell comedy picks back up with a few new episodes heading into its series finale later this month.
Truth and Lies: The Jeffrey Epstein Story
ABC, 9pm EST
This two-hour ABC News special features material from a 2003 interview in which disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein discusses his life; deposition tapes of Epstein and his alleged co-conspirators; police interviews with the young girls; and the girls’ personal reactions today to seeing Epstein appear in court last summer. The accusers open up with emotional accounts of the abuse they endured, their resilience, strength and lives now.
Project Runway: “She’s Sew Unusual”
Bravo, 9pm EST
The iconic Cyndi Lauper is both inspiration and guest judge for this totally tubular team challenge. Split into two teams, the designers must create cohesive mini-collections to pay homage to Cyndi’s ’80s fashion trailblazing that brought underground punk into the pop culture while still giving the looks a totally awesome modern take.
Mom: “One Tiny Incision and a Coffin Dress”
CBS, 9pm EST, Guest Star Alert!
Tammy (Kristen Johnston) is faced with a difficult decision when her long-lost aunt (guest star Kathleen Turner) appears with a surprising proposition in the new episode “One Tiny Incision and a Coffin Dress.”
Very Cavallari
E!, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
This season features longtime celebrity, businesswoman, wife and mother Kristin Cavallari as she balances it all with husband Jay Cutler by her side. Jay takes on more duties at home, supporting Kristin as she opens her second Uncommon James store and launches herself as a full-blown business mogul, but success in the spotlight comes at a cost for Kristin and those around her.
Deputy: “10-8 Outlaws”
FOX, 9pm EST
Struggling to come to terms with his new responsibilities, Bill (Stephen Dorff) refuses to stay out of the field when a criminal to whom he is personally connected resurfaces in the new episode “10-8 Outlaws.”
Will & Grace
NBC, 9pm EST, New Episodes!
The rebooted comedy continues its 11th and final season as it returns from winter hiatus starting tonight.
Carol’s Second Act: “Blocking”
CBS, 9:30pm EST
Carol (Patricia Heaton) pretends to be an attending doctor in order to get her patient into the ICU in the new episode “Blocking.”
Perfect Harmony
NBC, 9:30pm EST, New Episodes!
The freshman comedy headlined by Bradley Whitford is back to continue its first season following its winter break.
Evil: “Room 320”
CBS, 10pm EST
After David (Mike Colter) is badly wounded, he is determined to fight off the menacing presence of death from his hospital bed in the new episode “Room 320.”
Building Off the Grid
Discovery Channel, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Discovery’s “Off the Grid Thursdays” block continues with a new season of the series that follows families as they battle the elements to construct their dream homes in far-off locales, from Hawaii to Montana, and from forests to beaches.
The Interrogator: “Like Mother, Like Daughter”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Twenty-eight-year-old Jennifer McKinley is strangled to death in her bedroom while her young son sleeps. As Detective Fil Waters digs into the mystery, he soon sees a pattern that isn’t good: The victim’s own mother was murdered 25 years earlier, and that case has never been solved. Could there be a connection between the two homicides, and could McKinley’s son also be in danger?
Law & Order: SVU
NBC, 10pm EST, New Episodes!
The long-running crime drama returns with new Season 21 episodes.