TV Best Bets for January 4

Dracula
Netflix, New Series!
Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, the brains behind Sherlock, reimagine another classic literary character, but one of a darker sort — infamous vampire Count Dracula. The Count’s legend will transform with new tales that flesh out his gory crimes and bring his vulnerability into the light. Claes Bang, Dolly Wells and John Heffernan star.
Go! Go! Cory Carson
Netflix, New Series!
This animated preschool series follows the adventures of kid car Cory Carson as he navigates the winding roads of childhood.
College Basketball
CBS, ESPN2 & FOX, beginning at 12pm Live EST
College basketball highlights today include Indiana at Maryland (FOX), Georgia at Memphis (CBS), Villanova at Marquette (FOX) and Texas at Baylor (ESPN2).
NFL Football: AFC and NFC Wild Card Playoffs
ABC/ESPN, CBS, FOX, NBC, beginning at 4:30pm Live EST
The NFL playoffs begin with wild-card weekend as eight of the 12 teams in the hunt for Super Bowl LIV try to advance to next weekend’s Divisional Playoff round. ABC/ESPN, CBS, FOX and NBC each air one game, with Saturday’s two games airing in late afternoon and primetime, and Sunday’s two games airing in the afternoon.
Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning
Lifetime, 8pm EST
Tonight concludes this five-part documentary series that explores why the voices of the girls who spoke up decades ago about R. Kelly’s alleged abusive behavior are only now being heard.
Say Yes to the Dress America
TLC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The most epic wedding series and event in TLC history gets underway when one bride from every state is flown to New York for a private shopping event for her dream dress at the world-famous Kleinfeld Bridal salon. Then they’ll join charismatic host and bridal designer Randy Fenoli for an unprecedented group wedding spectacular full of glitz, gowns and glamour. Pulling double duty, Randy will officiate as each couple says “I do” in unison at New York City’s iconic Central Park in a two-hour event capping off the engaging 10-part series. Joining him to help create the wedding event of a lifetime will be bridal designer Hayley Paige, who is stepping in as “America’s bridesmaid,” Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro, style expert Lilliana Vazquez and fashion industry veteran Joe Zee. Randy will also be hitting the road to surprise 10 brides, revealing the news they’ve been chosen and getting a taste of life in their hometowns.
Hopelessly in Love: “Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes and Andre Rison”
Lifetime, 9:30pm EST
This three-week, intimate documentary film series explores three of the most iconic and tragic celebrity love stories in pop culture history. Tonight’s episode tells the story of TLC pop star Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and NFL wide receiver Andre Rison. The film delves into their passionate yet reckless romance that went from abuse allegations to a mansion up in flames. Never-before-seen footage, including the moments leading up to Left Eye’s death, reveals the depth of their love and the underlying turmoil that tore them apart.
Haunted Hospitals
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The series about chilling tales of paranormal activity inside hospitals, nursing homes, morgues and medical institutions returns with more new U.S. premiere episodes. In the season premiere, a shadowy specter follows a doctor home; a patient is tormented by evil entities; and a swami healer frees a dying woman from the dark forces possessing her.