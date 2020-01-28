TV Best Bets for January 28

Miracle Workers: Dark Ages
TBS, 10:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
It’s a whole new look and story, but the cast is back facing new roles and challenges, as Season 2 centers upon a group of medieval villagers trying to stay positive in an age of extreme income inequality, poor healthcare and widespread ignorance. Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, Jon Bass and Lolly Adefope return for the new 10-episode season.
College Basketball: Villanova at St. John’s
FS1, 6:30pm Live EST
This Big East basketball matchup at New York City’s Madison Square Garden has the Villanova Wildcats at the St. John’s Red Storm.
NBA Basketball
TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
TNT’s Tuesday night NBA doubleheader opens with the Boston Celtics facing the Heat in Miami. In the late game, the L.A. Clippers are “on the road” against the L.A. Lakers.
NCIS: “On Fire”
CBS, 8pm EST
Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) fights for his life in the ICU after he and Bishop (Emily Wickersham) are victims of a hit-and-run in the new episode “On Fire.”
Arrow
The CW, 8pm EST, Series Finale!
Get ready for the finale with the farewell special Hitting the Bullseye, featuring interviews with Stephen Amell and the cast of Arrow, and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Beth Schwartz. Then, at 9pm, watch the finale, “Fadeout,” where after eight seasons and the launch of countless superheroes, the series wraps up the story of the Green Arrow.
The Resident: “The Flea”
FOX, 8pm EST
Cain (Morris Chestnut) feels disrespected by Logan Kim (returning guest star Rob Yang) after being left out of a major decision regarding Conrad (Matt Czuchry) in the new episode “The Flea.”
Finding Your Roots: “Secrets & Lies”
PBS, 8pm EST
Henry Louis Gates Jr. helps actors Sigourney Weaver, Justina Machado and Amy Ryan unearth surprising revelations about their family histories, forever altering how they see themselves.
Vanderpump Rules: “Don’t Do It, Brittany”
Bravo, 9pm EST
When the group heads to Miami for a wild bachelor/bachelorette party weekend, Beau confronts Sandoval for attacking Stassi at her book signing. Meanwhile, Brittany has a meltdown triggered by an unexpected reminder of Jax’s infidelity. Back in Los Angeles, Lisa Vanderpump conducts her own investigation into what went wrong at TomTom.
FBI: “Studio Gangster”
CBS, 9pm EST
When a U.S. attorney is found dead steps away from the body of a private escort, the team must piece together what connected the two seemingly random victims in the new episode “Studio Gangster.”
Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back: “Botto’s Italian Line Restaurant”
FOX, 9pm EST
Gordon Ramsay’s Hell On Wheels travels to Botto’s Italian Line Restaurant located in Sweedsboro, N.J. Chef Ramsay and his crew find two brothers whose constant fighting makes work difficult for their staff.
I Am Jazz
TLC, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Jazz Jennings began her transition to becoming the girl she has always been at the age of 5, and she dreamed that one day her inner and outer self would be in alignment. Now, the transgender teen advocate continues in her most intimate journey yet, undergoing another procedure related to the gender affirmation surgery that viewers followed last season. Meanwhile, her day-to-day life isn’t slowing down either as she maneuversthrough her senior year of high school.
The Biggest Loser
USA Network, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The long-running competition series that challenges contestants to lose weight and get in shape is back. It formerly ran on NBC for 17 seasons, from 2004-16, and makes its revamped debut on sister network USA. Trainer Bob Harper has replaced Alison Sweeney as host, but the show’s premise remains the same, as it follows 12 people and their efforts to transform their lives.
Emergence: “Killshot Pt. 2”
ABC, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Jo (Allison Tolman) and Brooks (Enver Gjokaj) are in danger, and Piper’s (Alexa Swinton) determined to help. With Helen’s (Rowena King) mysterious plan nearly realized, Piper recruits an unexpected team of allies to find them before it’s too late.
FBI: Most Wanted: “Caesar”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Caesar,” Barnes (Roxy Sternberg) goes on a dangerous undercover mission involving an ambitious gang leader who is plotting turf wars and massacres across the Bronx.
New Amsterdam: “14 Years, 2 Months, 8 Days”
NBC, 10pm EST
Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) has an important realization that will affect her career. Meanwhile, Max (Ryan Eggold) and Reynolds (Jocko Sims) take on uncharted waters when a young patient comes to New Amsterdam with symptoms of a heart attack.