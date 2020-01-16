TV Best Bets for January 16

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay
Freeform, 8:30pm EST, New Series!
Nicholas, a neurotic 20-something, is visiting his dad and teenage half sisters, one of whom is on the autism spectrum, when his trip is extended due to his father’s untimely death. The siblings are left to cope with not only a devastating loss, but also the realization that Nicholas is the one who will have to rise to the occasion, move in and hold it all together.
College Basketball: Cincinnati at Memphis
ESPN, 7pm Live EST
A Thursday night American Athletic Conference hoops matchup has the Cincinnati Bearcats at the FedExForum to face the Memphis Tigers.
Supernatural: “The Trap”
The CW, 8pm EST
Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Eileen (guest star Shoshannah Stern) are faced with the brutal truth. Meanwhile, Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Cass (Misha Collins) work together in the hopes of getting a step ahead of Chuck (guest star Rob Benedict).
Last Man Standing: “The Office”/“Mysterious Ways”
FOX, 8pm EST
Mike (Tim Allen) debates what to get Vanessa (Nancy Travis) for a business anniversary gift in the new episode “The Office.” Then in “Mysterious Ways,” Mike challenges a higher power when he tries to convince Kyle (Christoph Sanders) to take a promotion in the HR department over Rev. Paul’s (guest star Bill Engvall) offer to join the ministry full time.
grown-ish
Freeform, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Back for junior year, and picking up after a cliffhanger season finale, the gang returns as confident, eager and seasoned upperclassmen, with Zoey and her girls (… and Vivek) moving into an off-campus home, ready to take on the school year.
Superstore: “Myrtle”
NBC, 8pm EST
Employees wrestle with the loss of beloved coworker Myrtle … and the fact that she left a large sum of money to Jonah (Ben Feldman). Cheyenne (Nichole Bloom) recruits Mateo (Nico Santos) in a possible pyramid scheme, while Dina (Lauren Ash) reconnects with a surprise visitor in the store: her father (Dean Norris).
NHL Hockey: Tampa Bay at Minnesota
NBCSN, 8pm Live EST
Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning face Zach Parise and the Minnesota Wild tonight in Saint Paul.
NBA Basketball
TNT, beginning at 8pm Live EST
The Boston Celtics are in Milwaukee to battle the Bucks in the first game of TNT’s NBA twin bill. The Denver Nuggets are in San Francisco to face the Golden State Warriors in the late game.
The Good Place: “Mondays, Am I Right?”
NBC, 8:30pm EST
Michael (Ted Danson) runs some tests, and Chidi (William Jackson Harper) gets some good advice from Jason (Manny Jacinto).
The Last Days of Richard Pryor
ABC, 9pm EST
This two-hour ABC News special looks at the end of the famous comedian, actor and writer’s life before his death of a heart attack in 2005.
Legacies: “I Couldn’t Have Done This Without You”
The CW, 9pm EST
Back and ready to wreak havoc, the Necromancer (guest star Ben Geurens) sets his plan for revenge in motion. To mend fences with Josie (Kaylee Bryant), Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) offers to help her learn more about the mora miserium. Elsewhere, Alaric (Matthew Davis) enlists Landon’s (Aria Shahghasemi) help to find out if Sebastian (guest star Thomas Doherty) is a threat to the school.
Deputy: “Deputy Down”
FOX, 9pm EST
After a mysterious shooting leaves one of their own injured, Bill (Stephen Dorff) and the team go out on a mission to find the shooter in the new episode “Deputy Down.”
Will & Grace: “What a Dump”
NBC, 9pm EST
Grace (Debra Messing) and her neighbor James give their romance another shot — even after she slept with his son and his father. But an embarrassing incident puts Grace’s relationship, and her dignity, in jeopardy. Will (Eric McCormack) decides it’s time for Jack (Sean Hayes) to grow up and cuts him off financially. But unlikely wisdom from Jack’s husband, Estefan (guest star Brian Jordan Alvarez), makes Will reconsider.
Carol’s Second Act: “Peer Evaluations”
CBS, 9:30pm EST
Carol (Patricia Heaton) doesn’t take criticism well when she is reviewed by Dr. Frost (Kyle MacLachlan) and Dr. Jacobs (Ito Aghayere) in the new episode “Peer Evaluations.”
Perfect Harmony: “Hymn-a-Thon”
NBC, 9:30pm EST
Arthur (Bradley Whitford) gets a surprise visit from his former Princeton colleague, Tate, causing him to reexamine his life in Conley Fork. The choir holds an all-night Hymn-a-Thon to raise money for regionals, during which Ginny (Anna Camp) attempts to prove that they are not dependent upon Arthur.
Evil: “100 Days”
CBS, 10pm EST
Leland (Michael Emerson) assists convicted serial killer Orson Leroux (guest star Darren Pettie) with having his conviction overturned in the new episode “100 Days.”
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “She Paints for Vengeance”
NBC, 10pm EST
After a sexual assault investigation is stalled for months, a woman puts her accusations against a popular athlete on a billboard.