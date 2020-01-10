TV Best Bets for January 10

AJ and the Queen
Netflix, New Series!
RuPaul co-created with Michael Patrick King and stars in this comedy series as down-on-her-luck drag queen Ruby Red, who travels across America in an RV with tough-talking 11-year-old stowaway AJ (Izzy G.). As the unlikely pair travel from city to city, Ruby’s message of love and acceptance winds up touching people and changing their lives for the better.
Infinity Train
Cartoon Network, 7:45pm EST, Season Finale!
The final episode of the acclaimed animated series’ Book 2 airs tonight to cap off a special five-night programming event.
Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector
NBC, 8pm EST, New Series!
Former NYPD detective and forensic genius Lincoln Rhyme (Russell Hornsby, Grimm) was at the top of his game when a serious accident at the hands of a notorious serial killer forced him out of the field. When the serial killer resurfaces, Rhyme is pulled back into the cat-and-mouse chase as he partners with an intuitive young officer, Amelia Sachs (Arielle Kebbel), who has her own gift for pro?ling. Inspired by Jeffery Deaver’s bestselling book The Bone Collector.
Hopelessly in Love: “Faith Evans and Notorious B.I.G.”
Lifetime, 9pm EST
Tonight’s episode of Lifetime’s documentary film series shares the intense marriage between Faith Evans and the Notorious B.I.G., two of the biggest stars in R&B and hip-hop. This is the story about young love and the pressures and consequences of fame for the couple and the culture at large. Over 20 years after B.I.G.’s murder, Evans is ready to confront her pain and revisit the most intimate moments of their relationship, from their whirlwind engagement, to the East Coast/West Coast rivalry that led to Tupac and B.I.G.’s deaths, and the roles others in the scene may have played in their tumultuous love story.
Kindred Spirits: “Hell House”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
The infamous haunted house in Harrisville, R.I., featured in the film The Conjuring has awoken once more. Amy Bruni and Adam Berry step inside this tormented home and seek answers to the unknown by bringing in the family too scared to live there anymore — the Perrons.