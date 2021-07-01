TV Best Bets for July 1

No Sudden Move
HBO Max, Feature Film Exclusive!
This 1950s set heist thriller comes from Steven Soderbergh and stars Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, David Harbour, Brendan Fraser, Ray Liotta, Kieran Culkin and more. The film follows a group of Detroit criminals whose plans to steal a simple document go horribly wrong, catapulting them into an obsessive search for who set them up and why.
Martha Gets Down and Dirty
discovery+, New Series!
In this series, lifestyle expert Martha Stewart showcases her seasonal gardening know-how, and lifestyle and entertainment tips from her Bedford, New York, property. Over eight episodes, Stewart will prep her farm for spring and summer, as well as share fun summer decor and entertainment ideas with help from her longtime friend and creative director Kevin Sharkey and right-hand gardener Ryan McCallister. Martha’s superfans and celebrity friends also will reach out for video check-ins to get her valuable and cheeky counsel on their home projects.
Full Bloom
HBO Max, Season Finale!
The floral design competition series concludes its second season and determines the winner of the $100,000 grand prize.
Tom and Jerry in New York
HBO Max, New Series!
In this animated sequel series to the live-action/CGI hybrid film that aired earlier this year, the legendary cartoon cat and mouse take their eternal chase to the Big Apple, where they settle into their new digs at the Royal Gate Hotel before unleashing mayhem across the city.
The Mighty Ones
Hulu & Peacock, Season Premiere!
See what hilarious adventures are in store for this ragtag bundle of yard waste in Season 2 of this animated family comedy series. Stars Josh Brener as Twig, Alex Cazares as Verry Berry, Jessica McKenna as Rocksy and Jimmy Tatro as Leaf.
Audible
Netflix
This cinematic and immersive coming-of-age documentary follows Maryland School for the Deaf high school athlete Amaree McKenstry and his close friends as they face the pressures of senior year and grapple with the realities of venturing off into the hearing world. Amaree and his teammates take out their frustrations on the football field as they battle to protect an unprecedented winning streak, while coming to terms with the tragic loss of a close friend. This is a story about kids who stand up to adversity. They face conflict, but approach the future with hope — shouting to the world that they exist and they matter.
Young Royals
Netflix, New Series!
When Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) arrives at the prestigious boarding school Hillerska, he finally gets an opportunity to explore his true self and find out what kind of life he really wants. Wilhelm starts dreaming of a future filled with freedom and unconditional love far away from royal obligations. But when he unexpectedly becomes next in line for the throne, his dilemma is heightened as he has to make a choice — love or duty.
Princess Diana 60th Birthday
BBC America, beginning at 8pm EST
On what would’ve been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday, BBC America presents two specials: the 2017 documentary Diana, 7 Days and 1998’s Diana: Legacy of a Princess.
Top Chef
Bravo, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
The 18th season comes to a close tonight as a winner is crowned.
Beat Shazam: “Going for the Gold!”
FOX, 8pm EST
Host Jamie Foxx and series deejay Corinne Foxx are joined by Olympic athletes, best friends and a mother-daughter team competing in tonight’s new episode “Going for the Gold!”
Hot Mess House: “Mudroom Mayhem"
HGTV, 8pm EST
Cassandra Aarssen and Wendell Holland help a couple whose home has become a giant playroom for their kids and another family drowning in clothes and books. They help both ditch the clutter with space-saving hacks to keep them organized from now on.
Making It: “Random Crafts of Kindness”
NBC, 8pm EST
Hosts Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler embrace the theme of sharing as the Makers create a dozen unique cookies for a cookie swap, transforming various types one can buy at the grocery store. The sharing continues as the Makers create a lending library themed to something they would want to share with their own neighborhood.
Star of the Month: Elvis: “Seeing Double”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
The King of Rock ’n’ Roll reigns over Thursday nights on Turner Classic Movies as the Star of the Month in July. Each week, tune in to see Elvis Presley acting, singing, dancing and romancing in an evening of his films that are grouped together by a certain theme. The month kicks off tonight with movies in which you get twice the Elvis action in one way or another. First up, the singer stars as both dark-haired Air Force officer Josh Morgan and Morgan’s blond-haired, lookalike hillbilly distant cousin Jodie Tatum in Kissin’ Cousins (1964). Then, the King finds the titular problems of 1967’s Double Trouble when he plays an American singer who crosses paths with a beautiful heiress and the jewel thieves targeting her in Europe. After that, in Clambake (1967), Elvis plays an heir to an oil fortune who switches identities with a Florida water ski instructor to see if people like him for himself or his money. Finally, in Live a Little, Love a Little (1968), Presley plays a photographer with two drastically different gigs in the same building — one for a Playboy-like magazine, the other for a conservative advertising firm — who tries to hustle back and forth between jobs without anyone noticing his double life. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Top Chef Amateurs
Bravo, 9pm EST, New Series!
In each episode, two amateur chefs will compete head-to-head in some of the most iconic challenges from the Top Chef archives. Putting their kitchen skills to the test are a wide variety of amateur chefs ranging from an ex-CIA agent to a dental hygienist turned food blogger as well as an architect. The amateur chefs will be paired with different Top Chef finalists, front-runners and fan favorites who will cook alongside them and help the amateurs battle against the clock.
Reunion Road Trip: “Back in Scrubs”
E!, 9pm EST
Scrubs cast members Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke and Donald Faison reconvene as they go on a quest to track down Rowdy, the show’s treasured taxidermied dog. Along the way, they reminisce on their time on the groundbreaking sitcom, spill their juiciest behind-the-scenes stories and are surprised by a few of their favorite costars, Robert Maschio and Judy Reyes.
Christina on the Coast: “Mid Century Boho Home”
HGTV, 9pm EST
After Christina Haack bumps into a friend who runs one of her favorite design stores, she signs on to help him remake his new home; simultaneously, she’s offered the chance to go out of her comfort zone on a new beachside project.
Good Girls: “Family First”
NBC, 9pm EST
A frustrated Rio (Manny Montana) takes matters into his own hands; more complications arise as the strip club undertakes some trouble; and Dean (Matthew Lillard) forges an unexpected alliance with Stan (Reno Wilson).
The Impractical Jokers Awards
truTV, 10pm EST
Join Joe, Q, Sal and Murr for an awards special unlike any other, as they honor and celebrate the best stunts and jokes from the Impractical Jokers franchise comprising 200+ episodes.
Impractical Jokers: The Movie
truTV, 10:30pm EST
This box office hit tells the story of a humiliating high school mishap from 1992 that sends the four lifelong friends (Joe, Q, Sal and Murr) on the road competing in hidden-camera challenges for the chance to turn back the clock and find redemption.