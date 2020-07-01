TV Best Bets for July 1

Unsolved Mysteries
Netflix, New Series!
The iconic series returns with 12 new episodes (the first six available at launch) rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable — from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter. Fusing signature elements of the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling, this reimagined series features family members who, alongside detectives and journalists, offer clues, present theories and identify suspects, hoping one viewer might hold the key to solving the mystery.
Rizzoli & Isles
Lifetime, 11am EST
The beloved Angie Harmon and Sasha Alexander crime drama that enjoyed a seven-season run on TNT has found a home on Lifetime weekdays. Harmon stars as police detective Jane Rizzoli, who relies on Dr. Maura Isles (Alexander) for medical evidence and clues.
Highway to Heaven: “For the Love of Larry”
Cozi TV, 3pm EST
From 1986, this episode of the heartwarming drama has angel Jonathan (Michael Landon) and buddy Mark (Victor French) being hounded by a dog (Boomer as himself) trying to lead them to a car crash in the woods. No spoilers, but Boomer was a very good boy.
Game On!
CBS, 8pm EST
In this new episode, Irish pro wrestler Becky Lynch joins Team Gronk, while actor Joel McHale guest-stars with Team Venus. Competitions include human darts, sumo wrestling and attempts to break two Guinness World Records. Keegan-Michael Key hosts.
The 100: “The Queen’s Gambit”
The CW, 8pm EST
Emori (guest star Luisa d’Oliveira) tries to heal Sanctum’s old familial wounds while Echo (Tasya Teles), Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) and Diyoza (guest star Ivana Milicevic) struggle with new ones.
TCM Spotlight: Feel-Good Films: “Toe Tappers”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Each Wednesday in July, TCM will air several films guaranteed to lift your spirits, all set to a particular theme. Tonight’s theme is memorable movie musicals. The evening begins with Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor and Debbie Reynolds in 1952’s Oscar-nominated Singin’ in the Rain, followed by the Oscar-nominated Annie (1982); Astaire and Rogers in top form in the Oscar-nominated Top Hat (1935); the Oscar-winning Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954); and Vincente Minnelli’s Gigi (1958), which won all nine of the Oscars for which it was nominated.
Final 24: “Jim Morrison”
AXS TV, 9pm EST
The docuseries that tracks the last day of celebs who died suddenly travels back to July 1971, when Jim Morrison passed in Paris at the age of 27. Stick around for the doc on L.A. Woman, his final album with the Doors, which follows.
Married at First Sight: Australia
Lifetime, 9pm EST
Time for the newlyweds to move in together and experience “Intimacy Week.” It’s not asscandalous as it sounds considering Sesame Street pajamas, awkward attempts at communicating and a fight over Vegemite are involved.
Food Paradise: “Tasty Taverns”
Cooking Channel, 10pm EST
Grab a seat at the bar and enjoy a pint at these tasty taverns! A French-trained chef is slinging quality Mexican fare in New Orleans, and a tavern in Chicago is serving up big beer and bold burgers. Nonstop partying doesn’t stop a Daytona Beach, Fla., tavern from serving fun, creative food. And a Boston tavern brings international flavors to its offerings while a Boulder, Colo., pizza joint reveals their secret for what makes a great tavern truly great!
Prehistoric Road Trip: “Tiny Teeth, Fearsome Beasts”
PBS, 10pm EST
Join Emily Graslie as she continues her adventure, discovering surprising truths hidden in the fossil record. Meanwhile, scientists studying our planet’s past are revealing clues about its future.
