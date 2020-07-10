TV Best Bets for July 10

The Old Guard
Netflix, Original Film!
Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (KiKi Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. The film is based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka.
Special Theme: Directed by John Ford
TCM, beginning at 12pm EST, Catch a Classic!
John Ford’s films from the 1930s are the subject of today’s marathon celebrating the famed director, and the titles in this lineup — ranging from comedies to historical dramas — demonstrate that he was more than just a terrific director of Westerns. Today’s schedule includes Flesh(1932), Judge Priest(1934), Mary of Scotland(1936), Drums Along the Mohawk(1939), The Whole Town’s Talking(1935), Arrowsmith(1931) and The Informer(1935), which earned Ford his first Best Director Oscar nomination and win.
Obsession: Stalked by My Lover
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
In Part 1 of the “Obsession” trilogy, when Madison Turner’s roommate situation falls through, she is forced to quickly find a new one. Using a roommate finder app, Madison chooses attractive and charismatic Blake Collins, who offers to pay three months’ rent up front. Madison and Blake hit it off, and their friendship soon turns romantic. What Madison doesn’t know is that Blake is now using Madison and her wealthy sister Evie to pull off the ultimate score that will set him up for life. Stars Celeste Desjardins, Travis Nelson and Kelly Hope Taylor.
American Masters: “Unladylike2020”
PBS, 9pm EST
Explore the stories of pioneering women in American politics who advocated for suffrage and civil rights over 100 years ago, including the first women in the U.S. Congress and state Senate, and a cofounder of the NAACP.
