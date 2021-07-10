TV Best Bets for July 10

Crashing Through the Snow
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Maggie (Amy Acker) and her ex-husband, Jeff (Kristian Bruun), have always been friends first. When Jeff’s new girlfriend, Kate (Brooke Nevin), spontaneously invites Maggie along to their Christmas getaway in Aspen, she jumps at the chance to spend a Yuletide holiday away with her two daughters. Although Maggie feels like a third wheel crashing their Christmas, she’s not alone as Kate’s hapless brother, Sam (Warren Christie), shows up unannounced with a plan. Always seeming to live in Kate’s shadow, Sam, for once, wants to come out ahead, and he convinces Maggie that, together, they can compete with Kate and make this Christmas the best one ever. Neither of them is adequately prepared for the blended family challenges that lie ahead — or the feelings they develop for one another.
Tennis: Wimbledon: Ladies’ Singles Final
ESPN, 9am Live EST
The Wimbledon ladies’ singles final match at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club airs live on ESPN.
Golf: American Century Championship: Second Round
NBC, 2:30pm Live EST
The second round of the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament at Nevada’s Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course airs today on NBC.
Major League Baseball
FS1 & FOX, beginning at 4pm Live EST
The Oakland A’s are at the Texas Rangers for a Saturday matinee on FS1, then FOX’s primetime regional game options are the St. Louis Cardinals at the Chicago Cubs, the N.Y. Yankees at the Houston Astros or the Cincinnati Reds at the Milwaukee Brewers.
The 2021 ESPYS
ABC, 8pm Live EST
The 2021 ESPYS celebrate the best teams, athletes, moments and humanitarian efforts in the world of sports from the past year. Special honors include the Arthur Ashe Courage Award, the Pat Tillman Award for Service and the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.
Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty
BBC America, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 1 of this new addition to the Meerkat Manor saga concludes with “The Outcast,” in which evicted Sencha is thrown a lifeline in the form of attractive rover Lilac.
Vacation House Rules: “Waterfall Escape”
HGTV, 8pm EST
Contractor Scott McGillivray and designer Debra Salmoni put their skills to the test to get homeowners Ellie and Clark the dream home they’ve always wanted. From water damage to foundation issues, it takes a total renovation to turn this neglected cabin in the woods into a waterfront oasis, perfect for vacation fun and rental potential.
Framed by My Husband
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When June’s wealthy husband Rick becomes the target of an extortionist who claims he sexually assaulted her, Rick convinces his wife it’s an act of revenge by a spurned suitor, and he enlists her help to prevent the accusations from going public. June agrees to help him pay off the extortionist, but when the woman is found dead, June becomes the prime suspect. Stars Christine Chatelain, Dan Payne and Rebecca Roberts.
Cold Justice
Oxygen, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Kelly Siegler and Abbey Abbondandolo head to Stafford, Texas, to investigate the coldblooded killing of a tow truck business owner, Jerry Don Humphrey. Their investigation uncovers a twisted world of alleged abuse, infidelity and a possible murder-for-hire plot.
Shark Terror: USS <em>Indianapolis</em>
REELZChannel, 8pm EST
It was the worst shark attack in history. While returning from a top-secret mission to deliver components for the atomic bomb during World War II, the heavy cruiser USS Indianapolis, with 1,195 crewmen aboard, was torpedoed and sunk. The rapid descent of the fragmenting ship immediately took hundreds of trapped sailors to their deaths. For the surviving 900 sailors, the sinking ship was just the beginning of their nightmare. This special reveals the terrifying real-life story of the doomed cruiser and its crew as the surviving sailors faced four days of brutal sun exposure, dehydration and, worst of all, relentless attacks from countless hungry and aggressive sharks.
Outlaw Bikers
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Get your motor running with a triple-feature of classic outlaw biker films. The lineup begins with one of the earliest in the genre, The Wild One (1953). Marlon Brando gives an indelible performance as long sideburns-sporting, leather jacket-clad Johnny Strabler, the leader of a delinquent biker gang that takes over a small town, and who, when asked what he is rebelling against, famously answers, “What’ve you got?” Brando’s look and attitude inspired the youth of the early rock ’n’ roll era, and even had stars like James Dean and Elvis Presley adopting some of his style. It also went a long way toward helping The Wild One set the tone for outlaw biker movies to come, even the next two in tonight’s lineup, which both are from 1967 and are of the more exploitative variety of the motorcycle gang film genre from that era. In The Glory Stompers, Dennis Hopper plays a biker gang leader who abducts a rival and his girlfriend. Then, Devil’s Angels finds two rival gangs of bikers (one of whose leaders is played by John Cassavetes) battling each other after taking over a small town. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Florida Man Murders
Oxygen, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The season premieres with back-to-back new episodes focusing on the most notorious and outrageous killers from the Sunshine State. In “Alligator God,” deep in the Florida Everglades, detectives find a human head but no body. As they attempt to identify the victim, a Florida man comes forward with an unbelievable story. In “Death & Taxes,” when a prominent tax attorney is found strangled and locked inside a storm shelter, authorities are baffled. As disturbing evidence is uncovered, detectives wonder if those close to him may hold the answers.