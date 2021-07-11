TV Best Bets for July 11

History of the Sitcom
CNN, 9pm EST, New Series!
Provided there is no breaking news, CNN’s new eight-part docuseries debuts tonight with back-to-back episodes. The series reunites audiences with the television friends, families and coworkers they grew up with while introducing cutting-edge comedies that are sure to be your next binge-watch. Producers have amassed over 180 original interviews with sitcom icons including Norman Lear, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Lisa Kudrow, Jason Alexander, Kelsey Grammer, Kim Fields, Tim Allen, Carl Reiner, Dick Van Dyke, George Lopez, Mel Brooks, Isabella Gomez, Ted Danson, Joey Soloway, Jimmie Walker, Judd Apatow, Dan Levy, Zooey Deschanel, Chuck Lorre, Mara Brock Akil, Helen Hunt and many more, breaking down how sitcoms have helped generations of Americans navigate an ever-shifting cultural landscape. The first episode, titled “A Family Matter,” will examine how sitcoms have evolved to reflect the changing face of American families. Immediately following is “Sex & the Sitcom,” which will explore the revolution of sex in sitcoms, including the integration of LGBTQ+ storylines in representing a more modern world.
Shark Academy
discovery+, New Series!
Debuting during Shark Week, Discovery’s first ever shark-themed competitive docuseries follows eight men and women who will compete to secure a coveted crew spot on shark scientist Dr. Riley Elliott’s next great shark-diving expedition. It’s an opportunity of a lifetime for these shark enthusiasts with nontraditional backgrounds to leap ahead in the competitive world of shark research, embarking on a great adventure in hopes of making their dreams a reality. The recruits will work and live together on a research vessel for six weeks as Riley and his team of pros put them to the test to see who has what it really takes. The series will make its debut on the linear Discovery Channel next Sunday.
Sharkbait With David Dobrik
discovery+
Internet sensation David Dobrik and his friends are on their craziest adventure yet — diving with sharks. When faced with bad weather and sharks larger than they expected, these 20-somethings quickly find themselves asking, “Why did we go on Shark Week?”
Song of the Shark
discovery+
This immersive experience launches today and is available through the end of Discovery’s Shark Week on Sunday, July 18. The original film is edited and scored by award-winning filmmaker and YouTuber Dan Mace, and uses never-before-seen footage of sharks from all over the world. In this cinematic, undersea shark-guided tour, viewers will discover the allure of these enigmatic creatures who traverse the oceans of the world.
Tennis: Wimbledon: Gentlemen’s Singles Final
ESPN, 9am Live EST
The remaining two men compete for the Wimbledon singles championship in this match at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club live on ESPN.
Eyewitness Shark: Fin Frenzy
Disney XD, 7pm EST
Experts break down amazing viral shark videos and reveal clues to help us understand sharks like never before.
Florida Man Murders
Oxygen, 7pm EST
Back-to-back episodes air tonight. In “Hurricane Homicides,” when a mother and daughter are found brutally murdered, detectives wonder if a serial killer is lurking in Palm Beach. With a hurricane bearing down, police race to solve the murders before all the evidence is washed away. Finally, in “Nice Guys Finish Last,” the tranquility of the Florida Keys is shattered when a well-known resident is murdered in his home. As police scour the island for a killer, a bizarre trail leads them to a Florida man and a series of shocking crimes.
The Real Housewives of Potomac
Bravo, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Returning this season are Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett and Dr. Wendy Osefo. New housewife Mia Thornton joins the ladies with a boss mentality and is letting them know that, on her end, respect is earned, not given. Askale Davis joins as the newest friend of the housewives.
Shark Week 2021
Discovery Channel, beginning at 8pm EST
Television’s longest-running programming event devoted to sharks returns for its 33rd year with more programming than ever before, airing across both the linear Discovery Channel and the discovery+ streaming service (with some specials exclusively airing on the streamer). That programming begins tonight with Crikey! It’s Shark Week, in which Robert Irwin follows in his father’s footsteps and gets as close as possible to great white sharks. Other Shark Week programming includes Discovery’s first ever shark-themed competitive docuseries, Shark Academy; the return of shark-themed episodes of Josh Gates Tonight; more celebrities diving with sharks, including William Shatner, Tiffany Haddish, Brad Paisley, the cast of Jackass and others; visits to new locations; stunning, never-before-seen images including bull shark hunting behavior, the first ever look down the gullet of a massive tiger shark and the highest-recorded breach of a great white; and lots more.
Mighty Trains
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
In “Tren Turistico,” join 290 thrill-seekers on a railway journey from Lima, across the Andes and into Peru’s rich indigenous culture aboard Tren Turistico and see what it takes to keep this mighty train chugging. Enjoy a trek through urban chaos, arid deserts and cloud-topped mountains..
Gossip Girls
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tonight’s double feature highlights two of the three film versions of Clare Boothe Luce’s 1936 play The Women, a comedy of manners offering biting commentary on the lives of various wealthy women and with an all-female cast. The first and most famous movie version of the play came just a few years later, in 1939, with The Women. While the comedy/drama was directed by a man, George Cukor, its screenplay adaptation was written by two women, Anita Loos and Jane Murfin, and, as with the play, the entire cast (featuring more than 130 speaking roles) was female. Among that cast are plenty of legendary names, including Norma Shearer, Joan Crawford, Rosalind Russell, Paulette Goddard, Joan Fontaine, Marjorie Main, Ruth Hussey, Hedda Hopper and more. Even the dog featured in one scene was female and was portrayed by Terry, the Cairn terrier who became more famous as Toto in that year’s The Wizard of Oz. Tonight’s second adaptation of The Women is The Opposite Sex, a Golden Globe-nominated romantic musical comedy that serves as a remake of the 1939 movie. Unlike the earlier film, this one does include some men in its cast. The story follows a nightclub singer (June Allyson) who is the last to find out among her circle of gossiping girlfriends that her husband (Leslie Nielsen) is having an affair with a showgirl (Joan Collins). Dolores Gray, Ann Sheridan, Ann Miller, Agnes Moorehead and Joan Blondell also star. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Wellington Paranormal
The CW, 9pm EST, New Series!
This spinoff of the 2014 vampire mockumentary film What We Do in the Shadows comes from creators Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, and follows police officers O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) and Minogue (Mike Minogue) as they investigate supernatural occurrences that arise in the capital of New Zealand on a surprisingly regular basis. The series makes its U.S. debut on The CW with two episodes tonight.
Tiffany Haddish Does Shark Week
Discovery Channel, 9pm EST
Comedian Tiffany Haddish hosts this Shark Week special. While her fantasy was to uncover the secrets of shark sex while sailing on the fanciest yachts surrounded by friendly sea creatures and pampered by a handsome merman, she’s joined by Dr. Toby Daly-Engle, Dr. Craig O’Connell and Alannah Vellacott for a very sharky wake-up call.
The White Lotus
HBO, 9pm EST, New Series!
This six-episode satire follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate at the luxurious White Lotus resort in Hawaii. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself. Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy and Steve Zahn star.
Battle on the Beach
HGTV, 9pm EST, New Series!
HGTV’s newest competition series will feature network stars Taniya Nayak, Ty Pennington and Alison Victoria as they each mentor a team of up-and-coming flippers while they renovate identical beachfront properties. The mentors will put their reputations on the line each week while star judges Mike Holmes and Mina Starsiak Hawk will choose which team wins the featured weekly challenge. The team who adds the most value to their home will walk away with a $50,000 grand prize to use toward their next flip, and their mentor will have ultimate bragging rights.
Evil Lives Here: “My Son Should Die in Prison”
Investigation Discovery, 9pm; also streaming on discovery+ EST, New Episodes!
Dylan Eason was sentenced to life without parole for the crime he committed in 2016, but to his father, Jon, that isn’t punishment enough. Infamous in Colorado as the father who wanted the death penalty for his own son, Jon is wracked with guilt over the missteps that paved the way for the tragedy he endures daily. But while he freely admits that any father wishing for his own son’s death is a horrible thing, he refuses to contemplate forgiveness — as far as he is concerned, the punishment should fit the crime, and his son deserves to die for what he has done.
Unforgotten
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST, Season Premiere!
The British crime drama returns for a six-episode Season 4, which PBS says will be its “most dramatic season” as London detectives Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker) and Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) investigate a cold case with alarming links to the police force. Can the force ever really be trusted, and will Cassie and Sunny find themselves on the wrong side of the law?
Animal Kingdom
TNT, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 5 finds Pope (Shawn Hatosy), Craig (Ben Robson), Deran (Jake Weary) and J (Finn Cole) still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf’s death, including family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Cody family’s struggle to maintain their fragile alliance, and to see which of them will come out on top, is at the forefront. Meanwhile, they search for more information on Pamela Johnson, whom Smurf made the beneficiary of her estate. And back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf is forging her own path raising Pope and Julia and leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends.
“Jackass” Shark Week Special
Discovery Channel, 10pm EST
Johnny Knoxville sends Steve-O, Chris Pontius and new Jackass cast members on a Shark Week mission for the ages. They’ll dial up a series of shark stunts that test their bravery and threshold of pain as they put common shark myths to the test with the help of Dr. Craig O’Connell.
Professor T
PBS, 10pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST, New Series!
In this British crime drama, a remake of the Belgian series of the same name, Ben Miller stars as eccentric Cambridge Professor Jasper Tempest. He is obsessed with cleanliness, structure and order, but his genius for solving crimes means he constantly has to get his hands dirty as he helps the police crack their most difficult cases. In tonight’s series premiere, Professor T is persuaded by a former student to help her investigate a serial rapist.
Vaxxed Nation
Smithsonian Channel, 10pm EST
This special takes a look at how Israel, in spite of conflicts and divisiveness, became the world’s leader in vaccinating its population against COVID-19.