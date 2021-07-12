TV Best Bets for July 12

The Beast Must Die
AMC, 10pm EST, New Series!
This six-part revenge thriller is based on Nicholas Blake’s novel and is shot on the stunning Isle of Wight. After learning the police investigation into the fatal hit-and-run of her young son has been dropped, Frances Cairnes (Cush Jumbo) takes matters into her own hands. Posing as a novelist researching a new murder mystery, Frances ingratiates herself with the family of George Rattery (Jared Harris), the man she suspects is responsible, and sets a plan in action to kill him. She’s tracked by Detective Inspector Nigel Strangeways (Billy Howle), who has reason to believe his department covered up George’s involvement in the incident. Strangeways works to both prove George’s guilt and head off Frances’ plans for revenge before anyone else dies.
Jack Irish
Acorn TV, Season Premiere!
Guy Pearce returns as the title character in the final season of this drama inspired by Peter Temple’s crime novels. The explosive four episodes delve deep into Jack’s past as he questions everything he thought he knew about his life and comes face-to-face with an antagonist more personal and destructive than he has ever encountered. The long-suppressed trauma of his wife Isabel’s brutal and random murder by Jack’s former client Wayne Milovich — which launched the first Jack Irish installment, Bad Debts (2012) — rears its ugly head when Jack discovers there was more to those fateful events all those years ago; namely, a criminal conspiracy involving his trusted friend, old-school homicide detective Barry Tregear (Shane Jacobson). Marta Dusseldorp, Roy Billing and Aaron Pedersen also return to the cast. New episodes are available Mondays through Aug. 2.
Stranger Sharks
discovery+
NASA engineer Mark Rober and Noah Schnapp from Stranger Things are teaming up for the ultimate Shark Week adventure — exploring abandoned undersea ruins and man-made artificial reefs in search of the strangest sharks in the ocean.
Air Jaws: Going for Gold
Discovery Channel, 8pm EST
Chris Rose narrates this latest entry in the Air Jaws series of Shark Week specials. Here, the Air Jaws team — Alison Towner, Dickie Chivell, Chris Fallows and Enrico Gennari — return to Seal Rock to capture the highest breach ever recorded. Rocket Shark holds the record at 15 feet. Will he return to jump even higher, or will a new shark take the “World’s Highest-Flying Great White Shark” title?
MLB Home Run Derby
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
MLB’s All-Star Break festivities feature the fan-favorite Home Run Derby, as some of the biggest hitters in the Majors swing for the fences at Coors Field in Denver. The N.Y. Mets’ Pete Alonso won the event when it was last held in 2019.
Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns: “If You Can’t Stand the Heat ...”
FOX, 8pm EST
The chefs each cook up a different international cuisine to compete against a chef from the opposing team. During dinner service, Chef Ramsay kicks a chef out of the kitchen for the first time this season in the new episode “If You Can’t Stand the Heat ...”
American Ninja Warrior: “Qualifiers 5”
NBC, 8pm EST
The qualifying rounds for the latest season of the athletic competition series continue.
“Terminator 2: Judgment Day” 30th Anniversary Marathon
Syfy, beginning at 8pm EST
Thirty years ago this month, Arnold Schwarzenegger came through on his iconic “I’ll be back” promise when he reprised his most famous role as a cyborg from the future in James Cameron’s blockbuster follow-up to his cult 1984 hit The Terminator. Filled with incredible action and setting an early bar for what computer-animated visual effects could do, T2 remains an entertaining classic. Syfy celebrates the influential film’s anniversary with two back-to-back airings tonight.
Max Steiner — Part I
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Legendary, Oscar-winning film composer Max Steiner is the subject of a two-evening film salute on Turner Classic Movies beginning tonight and concluding Monday, July 26. Each night features five movies for which Steiner composed the memorable musical score. Three of tonight’s movies are from Steiner’s earlier days composing for RKO Radio Pictures — The Most Dangerous Game (1932), which begins the evening, King Kong (1933) and Of Human Bondage (1934). Airing between the latter two films is a movie produced by Selznick International Pictures that boasts what may be Steiner’s most memorable score — Gone With the Wind (1939), which earned him an Oscar nomination. The evening concludes with Mildred Pierce (1945), a Warner Bros. production for which Steiner composed the score. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Jaws Awakens: Phred vs. Slash
Discovery Channel, 9pm EST
Rumor has it that two of the largest sharks in existence have been recently roaming New Zealand waters, but nobody knows which one is the largest. In this Shark Week special, Brandon McMillan and Dickie Chivell are heading out to see which one takes the cake — Phred or Slash?
HouseBroken: “Who’s Getting Cold Feet?”
FOX, 9pm EST
Honey (voice of Lisa Kudrow) agrees to officiate Shel’s (voice of Will Forte) wedding as part of a bigger plan to manipulate him into calling off the marriage.
Shark Attack Files
Nat Geo, 9pm EST, New Series!
This action-packed series hosted by marine biologist Melissa Cristina Márquez is an investigation into bizarre and fascinating shark behavior, and features footage from actual attacks, interactions and behavior captured by both professionals and observant bystanders. Scientific experts and investigators dive deeper into the mystery of these unexplained behaviors and come to a stunning revelation that ties these extraordinary events together.
Duncanville: “Crimes and Misters Demean Her”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
Jack (voice of Ty Burrell) coaches Jing’s (voice of Joy Osmanski) soccer team, but when he feels he’s too easy on the kids, he calls on Duncan (voice of Amy Poehler) to motivate them.
The Celebrity Dating Game: “Nolan Gould and Gabriel Iglesias”
ABC, 10pm EST
Nolan Gould is looking for someone confident, charismatic and passionate. Nolan asks the contestants what five adjectives their best friends would use to describe them while?Michael Bolton performs a witty rendition of “What the World Needs Now.” Meanwhile, Gabriel Iglesias, stand-up comic and sitcom star, describes himself as “cuddly” and asks contestants their favorite way to cuddle. Michael Bolton sings “Because You Loved Me” to help the women guess Gabriel’s identity.
American Greed: “A Father’s Fraud”
CNBC, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Karl Karlsen is a hardworking man with what seems to be a terrible streak of bad luck when his wife and son both die in accidents nearly 20 years apart. But Karl has a secret — their suspicious deaths and other “tragedies” have been keeping his bank account full for decades. And now his haunted family is ready to share their story with American Greed.
Expedition Unknown: Shark Trek
Discovery Channel, 10pm EST
During the height of 2020 quarantine, Josh Gates met one of his idols, Star Trek icon William Shatner, via Zoom interview for a Shark Week edition of his talk show Josh Gates Tonight. Gates and Shatner made a deal to go on a shark dive adventure when the world opened up again. To Josh’s surprise, this year Shatner called to cash in on the promise, and the result is this special Shark Week installment of Expedition Unknown. To overcome Shatner’s fear of sharks, the two journey to the Bahamas, where Josh helps the actor boldly go into this “Fin”-al Frontier when they dive with reef sharks, hammerheads, nurse sharks and even 18-foot tiger sharks.
Reasonable Doubt
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Retired homicide detective Chris Anderson and criminal defense attorney Fatima Silva return for Season 4. With 10 all-new cases, they use their resources, collective expertise and objective investigative lens to reexamine controversial murder cases throughout the country to ensure that the right person is behind bars for the crime committed. In the season premiere episode, Anderson and Silva are confronted with one of the most confounding murder cases of the series, and the brother and wife of a man convicted of murder — who claims he was pressured by the court to plead guilty to a 23-year sentence to avoid the death penalty — are relying on the duo’s independent investigation to find the hope that could put their broken family back together.
Shark Attack Investigation: The Paige Winter Story
Nat Geo, 10pm EST
Paige Winter was only 17 years old when she lost a leg and a portion of her hand to a shark. In this SharkFest special, experts unpack the details of Paige’s attack to determine what kind of shark is responsible and what can be done, if anything, to prevent this from happening again. Despite all Paige has lived through, this inspirational teen remains an advocate for sharks and, with the guidance of professionals, takes brave steps to overcome her greatest fears.
Small Fortune: “Fam Chowda”
NBC, 10pm EST
Rick and two of his triplets, Bobby and Draw, play for bragging rights and a chance to win vacation money for their mom, a front-line worker who has worked tirelessly during the pandemic for months. These Boston boys can be tough, but will they be tough enough to win the Big Little Heist?
POV: “Landfall”
PBS, 10pm (WTTW Chicago, 10pm) EST
Through shard-like glimpses of everyday life in post-Hurricane María Puerto Rico, this 90-minute documentary is a cautionary tale for our times. Set against the backdrop of protests that toppled the governor in 2019, the film offers a prismatic portrait of collective trauma and resistance as Puerto Ricans navigate dismantled social services and newcomers eager to profit.