TV Best Bets for July 13

Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail
TBS, 10:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
The hit anthology-based comedy takes place along the Oregon Trail in 1844, where the characters are faced with many challenges along their journey. The show takes a comedic twist and creates its own depictions of the trail and the time period, including breaking stereotypes that were expected at the time. Steve Buscemi, Daniel Radcliffe, Karan Soni, Geraldine Viswanathan and Jon Bass are returning this season as completely new characters.
Fin
discovery+
In writer/director/executive producer Eli Roth’s documentary, the filmmaker joins a group of scientists, researchers, and activists to sail around the globe and unveil the truth behind the deaths of millions of sharks and expose the criminal enterprise that is impacting the extinction of these misunderstood creatures. Leonardo DiCaprio and actress/shark activist Nina Dobrev also serve as executive producers.
Great White Comeback
discovery+
In 2017, one of the strangest ocean mysteries occurred in South Africa when an entire great white shark population disappeared overnight. In this Shark Week special, Alison Towner and her team, Enrico Gennari and Andy Casagrande, head out on an epic investigation to find the missing great whites of Seal Island.
TCM Morning & Afternoon Movies: Screwball Comedies
TCM, beginning at 7am EST, Catch a Classic!
Get a good laugh this morning and afternoon on Turner Classic Movies with over 12 hours of terrific screwball comedies from the golden age of that genre, the 1930s and ’40s. The day begins with the perhaps lesser-known title Cain and Mabel (1936), starring Marion Davies and Clark Gable, before moving into three very recognizable Cary Grant-led classics that might easily spring to people’s minds when thinking of screwball comedies: The Awful Truth (1937), also starring Irene Dunne and Ralph Bellamy; His Girl Friday (1940), also starring Rosalind Russell and Bellamy; and Bringing Up Baby (1938), also starring Katharine Hepburn. Following those are I Love You Again (1940), a non-Thin Man title starring frequent costars William Powell and Myrna Loy; another iconic screwball title, Nothing Sacred (1937), starring Carole Lombard and Fredric March; Love on the Run (1936), with Gable and Joan Crawford; and Kisses for Breakfast (1941), led by Dennis Morgan and Jane Wyatt. — Jeff Pfeiffer
MotherSharker
Discovery Channel, 8pm EST
It’s a great mystery where tiger sharks give birth. For Shark Week, one team of scientists and shark experts, including Dr. James Sulikowski, Dr. Toby Daly-Engle, Dr. Neil Hammerschlag and Jamin Martinelli, are deploying an arsenal of new technology to find out, but they need to meet some of the Bahamas’ biggest tiger shark mothers face-to-face for it to work.
MLB All-Star Game
FOX, 8pm Live EST
Baseball’s biggest stars are at Coors Field in Denver for the 91st All-Star Game between the AL and the NL. The AL has won seven straight Midsummer Classics from 2013-19.
America’s Got Talent: “Auditions 7”
NBC, 8pm EST
The auditions for the latest season of the talent competition series continue.
Brad Paisley’s Shark Country
Discovery Channel, 9pm EST
In this Shark Week special, country star Brad Paisley and comedian JB Smoove meet in the Bahamas to attract some new, finned fans. With Dr. Austin Gallagher’s help, they put Brad's musical talents to the test in shark-infested waters to see how sound can attract or repel sharks.
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: “It Follows”
History, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
As members of the team investigate the Triangle Area nearly a mile above the ranch in Brandon’s helicopter, they are shadowed by an invisible entity.
The Latino Experience: “Episode 2”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST
Four more short films chronicling the wide variety of the Latinx experience air tonight. In Un Pequeño Corte, 6-year-old Elizabeth, a first-generation Cuban American in Miami, cuts off one of her pigtails at school and must face the consequences. Body and Spirit in Times of Pandemic follows a Guatemalan immigrant truck driver and pastor in Los Angeles as the COVID pandemic hits. Our Lady Lupe is about Chico, a 10-year-old boy who embarks on a quest to fix his hardworking mother’s car with the help of a mystical mechanic. Pasos de Valor tells the story of a pregnant Mexican American MBA student whose due date and final exam are in conflict.
The Spawn of El Diablo
Discovery Channel, 10pm EST
In 2012, Michelle Jewell documented one of the largest great white shark mating scars ever recorded. Recently, similar marks have appeared, leading her to believe this is a possible mating ground and that mega-shark “El Diablo” has returned to South Africa.
Mr Inbetween
FX, 10pm EST, Series Finale!
The darkly funny adventures of family man and criminal for hire Ray Shoesmith (Scott Ryan) conclude after three seasons.
World’s Biggest Bull Shark?
Nat Geo, 10pm EST
In 2012, off the coast of Florida, shark scientist Dr. Neil Hammerschlag caught the mother of all bull sharks — it stretched more than 10 feet long and weighed over 1,000 pounds. They named her Big Bull and set her free. Bull sharks in Florida patrol the beaches, terrifyingly close the swimmers, and feast on seasonal migrations of baitfish. Many long thought these sharks were just well-fed, but now some scientists believe that Big Bull is the matriarch of a unique population of giants. There is only one way to find out, and you’ve got to get up close with the shark — which this SharkFest special does.
Capital One College Bowl: “Quarterfinals 1”
NBC, 10pm EST
The quarterfinal rounds of the college competition series begin tonight. NFL legend Peyton Manning, with his brother Cooper as his sidekick, hosts this revival of the classic game show.
Unknown Amazon With Pedro Andrade
Vice, 10pm EST, New Series!
Is it too late to save the Amazon? Join journalist Pedro Andrade on an incredible journey to find out.