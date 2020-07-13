TV Best Bets for July 13

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Mini MOO!: “Snow Place Like Home”
Nat Geo Wild, 8pm EST
Central Michigan is blasted with a blizzard, but that doesn’t slow the team down when animals are in need!
CMA Best of Fest
ABC, 8pm EST
This three-hour concert experience is hosted by country music superstar Luke Bryan and features a brand-new, not-to-be-missed performance with Bryan and special guest Darius Rucker. Artists also appearing in the special include Garth Brooks, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Kenny Chesney, Joan Jett, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Brad Paisley, Rascal Flatts, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Zac Brown Band and more.
The Titan Games: “East Region Premiere: UFC Champ Tyron Woodley and Gold Medalist Hannah Teter”
NBC, 8pm EST
The competition moves to the Eastern Region as new competitors push their bodies to the limit by battling opponents in unforgiving head-to-head challenges, designed by host and executive producer Dwayne Johnson. In this episode, competitors will compete in a best of three competition where the winner will move on to battle a pro athlete Titan on Mt. Olympus. The top woman competitor will face Olympic gold-medal winning snowboarder Hannah Teter, while the top man will advance to compete against five-time UFC champion Tyron Woodley.
Star of the Month: Tony Curtis: “Comedy — Part One”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tony Curtis’ skills as a comedic actor are on full display in tonight’s film lineup. The evening begins with perhaps his finest comedy work in one of the funniest films of all time — Billy Wilder’s Oscar-winning 1959 classic Some Like It Hot, in which Curtis stars alongside Jack Lemmon and Marilyn Monroe. Following that are the Oscar-nominated comedy/drama Captain Newman, M.D. (1963); The Perfect Furlough (1958); Who Was That Lady? (1960); and The Great Race (1965), the slapstick comedy that has been billed as having “the greatest pie fight ever.”
The Incredible Dr. Pol: Mini MOO!: “Poultry in Motion”
Nat Geo Wild, 8:30pm EST
The birds and the bees are humming as Charles and Beth have a special delivery for Doc and Diane.
Buried Worlds With Don Wildman: “Devil Swamp”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
Wildman investigates dark cults in the Louisiana bayou, where he finds evidence of rituals and joins an exorcism to ward off evil. He also learns from a witch that the land has dark powers before searching the swamps south of New Orleans looking for the mysterious orbs said to be the spirits of long-dead pirates forever doomed to guard their hidden treasure.
