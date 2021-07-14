TV Best Bets for July 14

Gunpowder Milkshake
Netflix, Original Film!
Sam (Karen Gillan) was only 12 when her mother, Scarlet (Lena Headey), an elite assassin, was forced to abandon her. Sam was raised by The Firm, the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for. Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother?s footsteps and grown into a fierce hitwoman. But when a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm and protecting the life of an innocent 8-year-old girl (Chloe Coleman). With a target on her back, Sam has only one chance to survive: Reunite with her mother and her lethal associates, The Librarians (Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett and Carla Gugino).
Tiger Queen
discovery+
The shark population in Turks and Caicos has a sizable concentration of female tiger sharks, leaving scientists wondering where all the males are hiding. In this Shark Week special exclusively available on discovery+, shark enthusiast Kinga Philipps joins Dr. Austin Gallagher to help solve this puzzling mystery.
Loki
Disney+, Season Finale!
Marvel’s Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston, will conclude its first season. Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant costar in the series.
MechaShark
Discovery Channel, 8pm EST
Researchers Kina Scollay, Mark Erdmann and Al Baxter build a submersible mechanical shark to track down New Zealand’s monster great white sharks and pilot it deep into what they believe could be a mating ground — the Holy Grail of shark science.
MasterChef: Legends: “Nancy Silverton — Pasta Challenge”
FOX, 8pm EST
The cooks must prove they can master an Italian staple and impress guest judge Nancy Silverton with a pasta dish of their own in the new episode “Nancy Silverton — Pasta Challenge.”
Property Brothers: Forever Home: “From Starter to Forever”
HGTV, 8pm EST
A couple thought they found a starter house in their old neighborhood, but three years and two kids later, they’ve decided to stay. Drew and Jonathan Scott tackle the dated kitchen and uneven floors so this family can keep making memories in their forever home.
Dogs With Extraordinary Jobs: “The Partners”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
Meet a reading Chocolate Lab, a surfing Golden Retriever and other remarkable dogs that use their sense of smell, their loyalty and even their surfing skills to rescue victims, inspire youngsters, comfort veterans and more. See how creating enduring partnerships with dogs has enabled us to change lives and make the world a better place.
Special Theme: From Hollywood to the Heartland: “Small Town Comedies”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tinseltown’s take on small-town America is featured again on Turner Classic Movies tonight, this time in the form of five comedies set in the heartland. First up is The Miracle of Morgan’s Creek (1944), Preston Sturges’ screwball comedy set in the titular fictional Midwestern town. Sturges received an Oscar nomination for his screenplay; the story is set during World War II and follows a local 4-F boy (Eddie Bracken) who tries to help the woman he loves (Betty Hutton) cover up a surprise pregnancy by a man whose identity she cannot remember. Next, in Best Director Oscar winner Frank Capra’s Best Picture Oscar-nominated comedy/drama Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (1936), poet Longfellow Deeds (Best Actor Oscar nominee Gary Cooper) inherits a fortune and finds himself suddenly dealing with the culture clash of life in New York City after leaving his small Vermont town of Mandrake Falls. Then, Irene Dunne plays the titular character of the screwball comedy Theodora Goes Wild (1936), who is the secret author of a bestselling and very risqué book that has the women’s literary circle of her small Connecticut town in an uproar. Tonight’s visit to the heartland concludes with the 1943 comedy/drama A Stranger in Town, with Frank Morgan, Richard Carlson and Jean Rogers; and the 1936 comedy Small Town Girl, starring Janet Gaynor, Robert Taylor and James Stewart. — Jeff Pfeiffer
The Real Sharknado
Discovery Channel, 9pm EST
In the sci-fi Sharknado movies, sharks jump into boats, circle in tornados and risk their lives to attack humans. Could these shark feasts really happen? In this Shark Week special, Sharknado stars Ian Ziering and Tara Reid pick up their chainsaws once again — this time with the help of Dr. Tristan Guttridge — to see if a real Sharknado could occur.
Two Steps Home: “Cozy Corners”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin help a couple with a house made of awkward angles, confusing layouts and metal sheet fencing. After making some clever updates to help them sell, the Tjon-Joe-Pins avoid the original house’s pitfalls as they overhaul the couple’s new home by turning walls into windows.
Dr. Pimple Popper
TLC, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Renowned dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Sandra Lee is known for treating challenging skin conditions in an effort to help her patients live a life free of discomfort or embarrassment. These brand-new episodes will feature some of her most challenging cases to date, including a patient who has enormous growths on his nose that drip pus, attract flies and are so large that he can barely breathe — it is a record-breaking case of rhinophyma; two sisters who reunite and bond over their undiagnosed mystery face bumps; a woman who has been called a monster due to her genetic condition known as neurofibromatosis, which causes head-to-toe bumps; and a return patient with hopes that Lee can remove more growths that stem from a birthmark on her face.
Return to Lair of the Great White
Discovery Channel, 10pm EST
Dr. Craig O’Connell and Marc Payne return to where they unexpectedly filmed a juvenile great white shark during a past mission. Believing there’s a nursery nearby, they follow the trail to a discovery that could change everything we know about great whites.
Good Trouble: “Knocked Down”
Freeform, 10pm EST, New Episodes!
In this first episode of the second half of Season 3, Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Gael (Tommy Martinez) decide to give their relationship a shot; Malika (Zuri Adele) is blindsided by Isaac’s (Sarunas J. Jackson) news; Alice (Sherry Cola) returns to the comedy program thanks to help from an unexpected source; and Dennis’ (Josh Pence) return has Davia (Emma Hunton) questioning everything.
Golf: The Open Championship: First Round
Golf Channel, 1:30am Live (late-night) EST
After last year’s cancellation, the 149th British Open is played at Royal St. George’s Golf Club in England. Ireland’s Shane Lowry won the Claret Jug in 2019. Golf Channel and NBC combine to air the tournament through Sunday.