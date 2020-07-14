TV Best Bets for July 14

Showbiz Kids
HBO, 9pm EST
This intimate documentary takes a no-holds-barred look at the dizzying highs and life-threatening lows of working kids in the entertainment industry from the golden age of Hollywood to the present day. Some of the actors featured in the doc include Cameron Boyce, Todd Bridges, Diana Serra Cary, Milla Jovovich, Jada Pinkett Smith, Henry Thomas, Wil Wheaton, Mara Wilson and Evan Rachel Wood.
AMC, 8pm
Catch a Classic!
The FugitiveDr. Richard Kimble is wrongly convicted for the murder of his wife and is sentenced to death. While being transferred to a maximum security prison, Kimble escapes and becomes U.S. Marshal Sam Gerard’s number one fugitive in pursuit. Kimble’s only hope is to find the real killer so he can prove his innocence. Stars Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones, Sela Ward and Joe Pantoliano.
America’s Got Talent: “Auditions 7”
NBC, 8pm EST
The auditions conclude with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges’ table along with Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is still in play and could send a lucky act directly to the live shows to compete for America’s vote.
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: “Storm the Castle”
Bravo, 9pm EST
Tracy tries to balance her new portfolio with her demanding developer, who has high expectations and a rocky past with Altman. James and David are up against the clock to find their nine-months-pregnant client her dream home on the Westside before she goes into labor. Flagg and Altman find their new bromance in jeopardy as their La Jolla deal takes an unexpected turn, and they find themselves sitting on opposite sides of a negotiation.
World of Dance: “The Duels 2”
NBC, 10pm EST
The Duels round continues with judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, Ne-Yo and special guest judge dancer and choreographer tWitch. As guest judge, tWitch will have the power to decide which acts up for elimination will go head-to-head in the returning Redemption round, to earn a slot in the semifinals and the chance to perform on the World of Dance stage.
Hot Ones: The Game Show: “Dance Moves and Dirty Laundry”
truTV, 10pm EST, New Episodes!
Host Sean Evans is back and eager to set contestants’ mouths on fire with the spiciest hot sauces around for their chance to win $25,000. In tonight’s episode, chaos breaks out when two teams of best friends enter the Pepperdome. Sweat will drip, dance moves will bust out, and one shirt will desperately need dry cleaning.
Dirty John
USA Network, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
The crime drama anthology series ends its second season, which looked at the case of Betty Broderick (Amanda Peet).
My Journey Through French Cinema
TCM, 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier examines the great directors, actors, writers, composers and cinematographers of French cinema, including Jean Renoir, Jean-Luc Godard, Jean-Pierre Melville, Edmond T. Gréville and more.
