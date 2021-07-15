TV Best Bets for July 15

Killer Shark vs. Killer Whale
Nat Geo, 10pm EST
The mystery of orcas attacking great white sharks for their livers leaves scientists baffled. This unusual predatory behavior has been witnessed in three parts of the world: California, South Africa and Australia. But the most shocking outcome is the disappearance of the other sharks after the event. How are they communicating with their kin and getting out of Dodge when the killer whales move in? This SharkFest special seeks the answers.
First Wives Club
BET+, Season Premiere!
After nearly two years, Season 2 of the popular comedy finally drops. In the 10-episode season, returning stars Jill Scott, Michelle Buteau and Ryan Michelle Bathé are joined by new regular Michelle Mitchenor, and new recurring stars Essence Atkins, Gary Dourdan, Jordan Carlos and Mikhail Keize. In Season 2, the pressures of new jobs and new loves are introduced.
Magnolia Network Debut
discovery+, Network Launch!
Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines’ long-awaited Magnolia Network is making its digital debut on the discovery+ streaming service this month, offering a 200-hour summer launch slate featuring more than 30 original programs. Content will also be available on the new companion Magnolia Network app. (Magnolia will make its linear TV launch in January 2022, when it replaces the DIY Network.) Among the new series and episodes debuting on Magnolia at its discovery+ launch today are The Cabin Chronicles, Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things, Family Dinner, First Time Fixer, a new episode of Fixer Upper, Home Work, Homegrown, RE(Motel), the Season 3 premiere of Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines, Restoration Road With Clint Harp, Van Go, Where We Call Home and more. Available library series include all previous seasons of Fixer Upper and Julia Child’s classic series The French Chef. Visit magnolia.com/network/ for more details.
Raging Bulls
discovery+
Bull sharks are one of Australia’s “Big 3” deadly shark species, and recently, there’s been a shift in their behavior concerning the human population. In this Shark Week special exclusively available on discovery+, Paul De Gelder joins Johan Gustafson to uncover why these sharks are becoming more aggressive hunters.
American Horror Stories
FX on Hulu, New Series!
Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s spinoff of their American Horror Story is a weekly anthology series featuring a different horror story in each episode. It begins with the launch today of the two-part “Rubber (Wo)man,” in which a teenager and her dads move into a forsaken home with a grim past. As the family makes renovations, a darkness takes root within them.
Never Have I Ever
Netflix, Season Premiere!
In Season 2 of the coming-of-age comedy/drama executive produced by Mindy Kaling, a new love life, a new classmate and new reasons to bicker with mom give Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) plenty more ways to make courageous moves — and questionable decisions.
Dr. Death
Peacock, New Limited Series!
Joshua Jackson stars in this drama inspired by the true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a Dallas neurosurgeon who maimed several patients and killed two. Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater and AnnaSophia Robb also star. All eight episodes are available today.
The Call
Shudder, Exclusive Film!
In the fall of 1987, four friends find themselves fighting for their lives in the home of a disturbing couple after a tragic accident occurs. The request of making a single phone call appeared simple, but the group is confronted with the fact the phone call could potentially end their lives. The group of four encounters sinister and terrorizing events that turn a simple phone call into a night of life or death.
Major League Baseball: Boston at N.Y. Yankees
ESPN, 7pm Live EST
The second half of the MLB season gets started at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx as Xander Bogaerts and the Boston Red Sox visit Aaron Judge and the Yankees for a four-game series.
When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren: “Dastardly Death Gunk Stuff”
ABC, 8pm EST
Helen Mirren narrates a documentary examination of the animal kingdom, featuring an otter mom who had a few too many on her first night out after having a baby, a bear and monkey attempting to get out of an escape room, a socially awkward turkey struggling to fit in at a party, and a ground squirrel with a terrible, terrible secret.
Dr. Pimple Popper Pops Shark Week
Discovery Channel, 8pm EST
Dr. Sandra Lee has entertained millions with her extreme pimple-popping videos. Now, she heads to Turks and Caicos with Dr. Austin Gallagher to explore the world of shark skin and learn how she can apply the science they gather to help human skin issues.
Hot Mess House: “What Lies Beneath (the Kitchen)”
HGTV, 8pm EST
A couple who loves to entertain needs help making room for their large guest list. When Cas Aarssen and Wendell Holland discover more hidden clutter than expected, they must figure out how to create a layout that matches the family’s organizing style.
Making It: “All the Holidays at Once”
NBC, 8pm EST
Hosts Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler celebrate the holidays with the Makers. Everyone must create a handmade Halloween costume that incorporates an optical illusion. For the Master Craft, Makers decorate an ordinary fireplace mantel using their favorite holiday as inspiration.
Star of the Month: Elvis: “Out of the Army”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
After putting legions of fans in mourning by taking a music and film hiatus between 1958-60 for his famous stint in the Army, Elvis Presley, upon leaving the service, made up for lost time and satisfied audiences hungry to see him again on the big screen when he starred in a number of early ’60s films. Three of those air during tonight’s salute to the movies of the King on TCM. First is Blue Hawaii (1961), a musical romantic comedy with a chart-topping soundtrack including classic tunes like Presley’s cover of the title song, as well as “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and “Rock-a-Hula Baby.” Next is the musical comedy G.I. Blues (1960), the first film Elvis made upon release from the Army, and whose plot plays off his stint, having him portray an Army tank crewman who also happens to have a singing career. The film also spawned another hit soundtrack, which featured the title song as well as a new recording of “Blue Suede Shoes.” Lastly, for this theme, Elvis plays a boxer in the musical Kid Galahad (1962). After that, TCM takes a different turn as it ends its Elvis movie lineup early the next morning with Elvis: That’s the Way It Is, the classic 1970 concert documentary that chronicled the King’s return to live performances after years of making dramatic films, with footage mostly shot in Las Vegas during that summer. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Holey Moley: “Pretty Tee-rrific”
ABC, 9pm EST
It’s another beautiful night for mini golf. In the first round, one contestant attempts a comeback after taking a big bounce on Putt-a-Saurus, and later, another competitor makes an impressive near-save while jousting on King Parthur’s Court. Rob Riggle shares more about the legend that is Curry the Kid, and resident course pro Stephen Curry shares his ideas for Holey Moley merch. Later in the competition, the final hole is the first Distractor of the season, which Joe Tessitore declares the most distracting the course has ever seen. In the end, only one finalist will beat the distraction, receive the iconic Holey Moley plaid jacket and golden putter, and return to the course in the season finale to compete for the $250,000 prize.
The Outpost
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Talon’s (Jessica Green) world is turned upside down when she’s crowned queen after the death of her friend Lady Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse).
Sharkadelic Summer 2
Discovery Channel, 9pm EST
Sharkadelic is back to find out if this summer will be the sharkiest on record. Snoop Dogg breaks down the craziest encounters, and the wildest and most unpredictable reactions, to discover if America is once again ground zero for the shark superstorm.
Christina on the Coast: “Tall Family, Big Reno”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Christina Haack’s delivery nurse for Hudson just had her fourth child, and she needs help with a recently purchased fixer-upper. Christina promises to redesign the kitchen and living room, but she has no idea what’s in store at this old Huntington Beach home.
Deadly Women: “To Have and to Harm”
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
Roslyn Pilmar lived on New York’s Upper East Side with her millionaire entrepreneur husband Howard and their son. But when Roslyn was caught embezzling money from her former employer, she enlisted her younger brother in a plot to kill Howard and take over the family business. Then, nurse’s aide Marie Poling seemed destined to live the family life, happily married with three children. But, after an affair with a young colleague, Marie fantasized about killing her husband in the “perfect murder.” Finally, 15-year-old Susan was a brilliant but troubled student who was sent to respected psychologist Dr. Felix Polk. They soon began an affair, married when Susan was 24 and went on to raise three sons. But after the marriage fell apart, and Felix was awarded the house and custody of their youngest son in the settlement, Susan snapped.
Good Girls: “Thank You for Your Support”
NBC, 9pm EST
Beth (Christina Hendricks) runs for City Council as tensions rise between Nick (Ignacio Serricchio) and Rio (Manny Montana). Nancy (Sally Pressman), down on her luck, offers Annie (Mae Whitman) some unlikely relationship advice. Ruby (Retta) becomes suspicious of Stan’s (Reno Wilson) new venture.
The Hustler: “That’s a Lot of Whips”
ABC, 10pm EST
Five new competitors join host Craig Ferguson in this mind-bending and enigmatic game show where Einstein and chiromancy are clues to discovering The Hustler.
Mega Jaws of Bird Island
Discovery Channel, 10pm EST
South African great white sharks are on the brink of extinction, but experts believe there is at least one breeder shark left in the waters surrounding Bird Island. In this Shark Week special, Alison Towner, Chris Fallows, Dickie Chivell and Enrico Gennari will search for and tag the last female great white mature enough to carry on the species.
Dark Side of the ’90s: “Trash TV: Dirty and Deadly Talk”
Vice, 10pm EST, New Series!
This new entry in the Dark Side Of franchise reveals the soul of the 1990s through its most captivating pop-culture moments, trends and personalities, through interviews with people who studied the time period. Each episode dissects the nostalgia to uncover the surprising dark truths underlying the glitz, glamour and headlines. In the premiere episode, as ’90s talk TV evolved from the cerebral (Donahue) to the trashy (Jerry Springer), the new format fused combustive relationships, shock and violence to entertain the masses.