TV Best Bets for July 15

American Soul
BET, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
The series that looks at how Don Cornelius (Sinqua Walls) brought the famous music program Soul Trainto television, and the impact it had, ends its second season tonight.
NASCAR Cup Series: All-Star Open/All-Star Race
FS1, 7pm Live EST
NASCAR’s All-Star Race, rescheduled from May, takes place on a Wednesday night for the first time ever, as stock-car racing’s best compete at Charlotte Motor Speedway. FS1’s coverage begins with the All-Star Open, which gives drivers a final chance to gain entry into the main event. Drivers who qualify for the All-Star Race will battle for a $1 million top prize.
United We Fall
ABC, 8pm EST, New Series!
This profoundly realistic family sitcom follows the trials and tribulations of Jo (Christina Vidal Mitchell) and Bill (Will Sasso), parents of two young kids, as they try to make it day-to-day as a functioning family. Bill’s very judgmental live-in mother and Jo’s large Latinx Catholic family will never hesitate to let our couple know they’re seemingly screwing up, but Bill and Jo will always have each other’s backs, united against everyone.
Tough as Nails: “Heavy Metal”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Heavy Metal,” the crew competes in a series of challenges at a junkyard, where they must take apart a car and retrieve auto parts. Next, the last two standing need all the strength they can spare in an overtime challenge removing tires from the rims.
Married at First Sight
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Five new couples will take a leap of faith when they walk down the aisle to marry a complete stranger. All 17 episodes are megasized to two hours to capture each couple’s emotional journey as they go from wedding to honeymoon to early nesting to the daily struggles of working on their marriage. After several weeks together, each couple must make a decision: Do they remain together or decide to divorce?
TCM Spotlight: Feel-Good Films: “Family Ties”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Various types of families are featured in tonight’s themed lineup of feel-good films on TCM. The night begins with Best Actress Oscar nominee Rosalind Russell in 1958’s Auntie Mameand continues with Judy Garland in the Oscar-nominated Meet Me in St. Louis (1944); Best Actor Oscar nominee William Powell in Life With Father (1947); Bette Davis and Monty Woolley inThe Man Who Came to Dinner (1942); Doris Day in On Moonlight Bay (1951); and Mickey Rooney in Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever (1939).
The Yeti Lives
Travel Channel, 8pm EST
Dr. Mark Evans leads a new investigation into the legend of the Yeti, using cutting-edge technology to test the existence of the mysterious, apelike beast reported to roam the Himalayas.
Game On!
CBS, 9pm EST
Former professional football player Tiki Barber joins Team Gronk and actor/comedian Ken Jeong joins Team Venus as they compete against each other in monster truck driving, a pony race and an arctic assault obstacle course in tonight’s new episode.
Ultimate Tag: “Only the Toughest Endure”
FOX, 9pm EST
New contestants enter the arena to test their athletic skills against the Taggers in the new episode “Only the Toughest Endure.”
