TV Best Bets for July 16

Pretty Woman
Freeform, 7:30pm EST, Catch a Classic!
In this iconic Garry Marshall film, Julia Roberts stars as Vivian, a call girl with a heart of gold who finds her dream man in Edward Lewis (Richard Gere) — a rich, handsome business magnate who is seeking a friendly companion. Her wit wins Edward over and she starts to believe her Cinderella fantasies could come true.
Golf: The Memorial Tournament: First Round
Golf Channel, 2:30pm Live EST
The Memorial Tournament, which was postponed from June, tees off today at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. Expect Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and 2019 tournament winner Patrick Cantlay to be in the expanded field of 144 players. Golf Channel and CBS share tournament coverage through Sunday.
Killer Camp
The CW, 8pm EST, New Series!
In this British reality competition series, 11 strangers arrive at Camp Pleasant eager to enjoy some peace and quiet when they are stunned by the news from Camp Counselor Bobby (Bobby Mair) that they have actually arrived at Killer Camp. Each night, one camper will be killed by a bloody, bandaged handyman who is given the orders by … one of their fellow campers!
Celebrity Watch Party
FOX, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Join the party for one last time this summer as celebrities watch the week’s most hilarious, exciting and newsworthy shows on TV.
30 Rock Upfront Reunion Special
NBC, 8pm EST
It’s the reunion show you’ve always wanted to see! Beloved characters from NBC’s 30 Rock— including Liz Lemon (Tina Fey), Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin), Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan), Jenna Maroney (Jane Krakowski), Kenneth Parcell (Jack McBrayer) and more — will return for this one-time event and celebrate the stories and talent featured in NBCUniversal’s 2020-21 television season.
The Real Housewives of New York City: “Remember Your Blue Stone Manners”
Bravo, 9pm EST
After a rosé-fueled night, the ladies wake up to find that Luann has left Blue Stone Manor. The women head to town for some much-needed retail therapy and group healing. To celebrate their last night in the Berkshires, Dorinda throws an elegant dinner party and the mayhem continues.
Labor of Love
FOX, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
It all comes down to this for Kristy Katzmann and her remaining suitors. Will she choose one of them to settle down and raise a family with, or will none of them make the cut? Find out as Kristin Davis hosts the season finale tonight.
Devil Among Us
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST, New Series!
This anthology series is dedicated to crimes that slowly unravel a bigger, evolving mystery. Each episode examines a single case that gets deeper and more twisted as the show progresses. In the first episode, “Fire and Ice,” after an explosion at a family home north of Anchorage, Alaska, leaves one man dead and his wife clinging to life, investigators receive news that this is a plot for revenge that stems from a highway shooting the year before.
The Bold Type: “Not Far From the Tree”
Freeform, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Sutton visits her hometown but falls into a familiar pattern while there. Jane finds a big story, but it could have serious ramifications for Jacqueline. Kat is reluctant to share her new romance with Jane and Sutton.
Conjoined Twins: Inseparable
TLC, 10pm EST
When conjoined twins Carmen and Lupita were born, their parents faced an impossible dilemma: surgically separate them, even though only one twin might survive, or allow them to stay together forever. Today, the twins are two distinct people with separate personalities, sharing not only their body, but also every moment of their young adult lives. Their inspirational story explores the challenges they face every day as they fight for their independence and prepare to tackle college life away from home.
The Misery Index
TBS, 10:30pm EST, Season Finale!
The second season of the disturbingly hilarious game show comes to an end.
