TV Best Bets for July 16

SurrealEstate
Syfy, 10pm EST, New Series!
Syfy fans who were sad to see the recent ends of Wynonna Earp and Van Helsing can find a new Friday night fix with this fun and frightening series that follows Realtor Luke Roman (Tim Rozon, Wynonna Earp) and his elite team of specialists who handle the cases that no one else can: haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away. Investigating and “fixing” the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure — and closings — even as they struggle with demons of their own. Rozon’s former Schitt’s Creek costar Sarah Levy also headlines the series.
Making the Cut
Amazon Prime Video, Season Premiere!
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn’s fashion design competition series returns. The second season’s eight episodes bring together 10 visionary designers and entrepreneurs from five different countries who compete in assignments that challenge not only their design skills but also their ability to run all facets of a fashion brand. Throughout the competition, designers who do not “make the cut” will be eliminated, with the winner crowned during the finale receiving the ultimate prize of $1 million to invest in their business, the opportunity to sell a collection in Amazon Fashion’s store and a mentorship with Amazon Fashion.
Lisey’s Story
Apple TV+, Series Finale!
The limited series based on the bestselling novel by executive producer/writer Stephen King concludes. Julianne Moore and Clive Owen lead the cast.
Schmigadoon!
Apple TV+, New Series!
Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels is an executive producer of this six-episode musical comedy series that is a parody of iconic golden age musicals. SNL’s Cecily Strong (also a producer) and Keegan-Michael Key star as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship who discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. The first season also features Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Fred Armisen, Jane Krakowski and Martin Short. The first two episodes drop today; subsequent new episodes are available Fridays.
Extinct or Alive: Jaws of Alaska
discovery+
This exclusive discovery+ Shark Week special follows international wildlife biologist Forrest Galante and Jessica Evans as they travel the world in search of rare and elusive wildlife, including those lost to science, and mysterious cold-water sharks.
Space Jam: A New Legacy
HBO Max, Feature Film Exclusive!, Available only on HBO Max’s $14.99 per month Ad-Free plan.
LeBron James joins Bugs Bunny and other toons in this follow-up to the 1996 favorite.
McCartney 3, 2, 1
Hulu, New Limited Series!
Paul McCartney sits down for a rare one-on-one with legendary producer Rick Rubin to discuss his groundbreaking work with the Beatles, the emblematic ’70s arena rock of Wings and his 50 years as a solo artist. Join Paul and Rick for this six-episode conversation about the songwriting, influences and personal relationships that informed the iconic songs that have served as the soundtracks of our lives.
Naomi Osaka
Netflix, New Series!
This intimate three-part series takes viewers inside the life of one of the world?s best tennis players, Naomi Osaka. With unprecedented access, it follows Osaka during a historic two years in which she works on her game but also begins to find her voice. The series chronicles her hectic training and travel schedule, explores the layers of pressure she is under and reveals how she spends her time off the court hanging with her closest family and friends. The episodes also explore her Haitian roots as well as her deep connection to Japan, the country she represents.
Fear Street Part Three: 1666
Netflix, Feature Film Exclusive!
This final installment of a trilogy of teen horror films based on R.L. Stine’s Fear Street book series is largely set in 1666, when a colony is gripped by a hysterical witch-hunt that has deadly consequences for centuries to come. Meanwhile, the teenagers in 1994 and 1978, introduced in the first two movies, try to finally put an end to the town’s curse before it is too late.
The Sisters of ’96: The 1996 USA Women’s Olympic Soccer Team
Peacock
When the U.S. Women’s National Team made it to the Olympic gold-medal soccer match in Atlanta in 1996, the match was not fully televised. Now, Peacock is making it available in full for the first time and debuting an hourlong special that reunites stars Brandi Chastain, Joy Fawcett, Julie Foudy, Kristine Lilly, Shannon MacMillan, Briana Scurry and Tisha Venturini. For the first time, the women will come together on the field where they played that inaugural Olympic final to watch the match together and give viewers a front-row seat as they recount their victory and the lasting legacy of their team.
Ninja Sharks 2: Mutants Rising
Discovery Channel, 8pm EST
In the icy waters of Alaska, off populated beaches of New York, and lurking in ghostly shipwrecks off the coast of North Carolina, scientists and shark experts Dr. Craig O’Connell, Joe and Lauren Romeiro, Avery Paxton, Madeline Marens, and Hap Fatzinger have discovered three sharks that have developed unique and deadly ninja skills.
Friday Night Neo-Noir
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tonight’s lineup of film noir titles not made in the genre’s heyday of the 1940s and ’50s, but in the ensuing decades, features one title from the 1970s, and two from the ’80s that are making their Turner Classic Movies premieres. First, in the British comedic thriller Pulp (1972), Michael Caine plays the author of cheap paperback pulp-fiction detective novels who finds himself having to piece together a real-life murder mystery when he is transported to a remote island for the prospect of ghostwriting the autobiography of a mystery celebrity. Mickey Rooney also stars. Next, writer/director Lawrence Kasdan’s directorial debut, Body Heat (1981), takes its inspiration from a classic noir — 1944’s Double Indemnity — for its steamy tale of a femme fatale (Kathleen Turner in her star-making performance) who seduces a Florida lawyer (William Hurt) and convinces him to kill her husband (Richard Crenna). The cast also includes Ted Danson and Mickey Rourke in early roles. Finally, William Friedkin’s To Live and Die in L.A. (1985) features more thrilling action sequences and stuntwork than a typical noir as it follows a Secret Service agent (William Petersen) who becomes obsessed with tracking down a notorious and dangerous counterfeiter. The film also features early roles for Willem Dafoe and John Turturro. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Monster Sharks of Andros Island
Discovery Channel, 9pm EST
For Shark Week, researchers Dr. Tristan Guttridge, Annie Guttridge, Alannah Vellacott and Khrys Carole travel to Andros Island to determine if it’s a new great hammerhead hotspot, and they’re using reports of a half-octopus/half-shark creature known as the Lusca to help them locate massive sharks for their study.
Icon: Music Through the Lens
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST, New Series!
This six-part series exposes the eye-opening, thrilling world of live music photography. The premiere episode, “On Camera,” explores how photographic images of Snoop Dogg, Bob Dylan and Madonna influence perceptions and how they communicate, through themes of interaction, technical skill, occasional luck and cultural impact. The episode goes back to Robert Johnson to find the genesis of music photographs that demonstrate the incredible power of a frozen moment in time. Other highlights include Kevin Cummins on Joy Division, Gered Mankowitz on Jimi Hendrix, and Rachael Wright on Billie Eilish trying not to be beautiful.
Mystery of the Black Demon Shark
Discovery Channel, 10pm EST
In Mexico, legends swirl around “El Demonio Negro,” a 50-foot shark that has terrorized fisherman and tourists alike for generations. Is this an undiscovered predator? This Shark Week special follows Forrest Galante’s hunt for answers in the most rugged and remote parts of the Baja Peninsula.
I Was Prey: Terrors of the Deep 2
Discovery Channel, 11pm EST
In this Shark Week premiere, two adventure seekers recount their horrifying shark attack experiences.