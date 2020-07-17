TV Best Bets for July 17

Great Performances at the Met: “The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess”
PBS, 9pm EST
This classic American folk opera brings 1920s Charleston to life with a beloved score from George Gershwin in a new production directed by James Robinson. Eric Owens and Angel Blue star in the title roles, and David Robertson conducts.
Special Theme: Directed by John Ford
TCM, beginning at 12pm EST, Catch a Classic!
John Ford won back-to-back Best Director Oscars for The Grapes of Wrath (1940) and How Green Was My Valley (1941), and both of those films air as part of today’s lineup of Ford classics. Also on the schedule are some perhaps lesser-known works from the director, including Gideon of Scotland Yard (1958), The Rising of the Moon (1957), The Last Hurrah (1958),The Long Gray Line (1955) and The Long Voyage Home (1940).
The Wrong Wedding Planner
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Detective Jones (Vivica A. Fox) arrives at the home of Ashley (Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe) and Brad (Stephen Richard Harris), a young couple in the midst of preparing for their upcoming nuptials, to investigate a mysterious break-in. While Detective Jones discovers nothing at the scene, someone is stalking them, and sabotaging Brad at work.
NTT IndyCar Series: Iowa IndyCar 250s
NBCSN, 8:30pm Live EST
The first of two NTT IndyCar Series races at Iowa Speedway takes place tonight as Scott Dixon, Simon Pagenaud, Josef Newgarden and other top contenders race on the .875-mile oval. The second race is Saturday night, also on NBCSN.
