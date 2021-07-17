TV Best Bets for July 17

Say Yes to the Dress
TLC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Wedding season is approaching and brides are flocking to Kleinfeld, the premier bridal mecca, for help completing their perfect wedding vision. While Randy Fenoli can’t be in the salon full time yet, he’s working his magic from afar and ushering in a new virtual era in the Kleinfeld experience. This season, the brides arrive with a renewed energy and fresh set of challenges, like a blind bride trying to find her perfect silhouette, a “throuple” with two brides sharing a budget, and a virtual bride having second thoughts on her pandemic purchase. But some familiar challenges like last-minute shopping, over-the-top requests, outspoken entourages and one very picky former dance mom still test the team.
The Globe
discovery+, New Series!
Food Network star and world traveler Robert Irvine hosts this globetrotting, five-episode competition series. In each installment, four talented chefs will compete across three rounds of culinary gameplay as they are transported to the greatest food destinations around the world via immersive LED screen backdrops that have the chefs traveling the globe without ever having to leave the arena. Award-winning chef Daniela Soto-Innes joins Irvine as a resident judge, and at each destination, they are joined by special guest judges with ties to the region.
Rogue Tiger Shark: The Hunt for Lagertha
discovery+
A monster named Lagertha lurks in the crystal blue waters off the coast of Costa Rica. In this epic Shark Week adventure available exclusively on discovery+, Dr. Craig O’Connell, Vicky Vasquez and Andy Casagrande team up to discover why the tiger sharks in this area are unexpectedly more aggressive.
Major League Baseball
FS1 & FOX, beginning at 4pm Live EST
Catch the Cleveland Indians at the Oakland A’s on FS1, followed by FOX’s primetime regional game with the Houston Astros at the Chicago White Sox, the San Francisco Giants at the St. Louis Cardinals or the Boston Red Sox at the New York Yankees.
Wild Tokyo
BBC America, 8pm EST
This documentary special explores the wildlife that lives in Tokyo, an urban jungle densely populated by humans.
Vacation House Rules: “Art Studio Sanctuary”
HGTV, 8pm EST
Homeowners Nick and Sarah want to turn a former art studio into an income-producing vacation rental. They rely on contractor Scott McGillivray and designer Debra Salmoni’s creativity to completely transform the space, while still accentuating the building’s former life.
Cold Justice: “Deadly Premonition”
Oxygen, 8pm EST
Kelly Siegler and Steve Spingola try to solve the mysterious murder in Rosenberg, Texas, of a doting father beaten and shot to death in his home with his 6-year-old daughter asleep nearby. The key to identifying his killer may lie in the secret audio recordings found in his attic.
Anthony Quinn Double Feature
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Two of legendary actor Anthony Quinn’s most memorable films are the focus of tonight’s double feature on Turner Classic Movies. First, in Requiem for a Heavyweight (1962), a feature-film adaptation of Rod Serling’s Peabody Award-winning 1956 teleplay, Quinn stars as washed-up prizefighter Louis “Mountain” Rivera, who tries to free himself from his ruthless promoters to build a new life. Jackie Gleason, Mickey Rooney and Julie Harris also star, and Cassius Clay — later known, of course, as Muhammad Ali — appears as one of Rivera’s opponents near the start of the film. Then, in what is perhaps Quinn’s most famous film, the Best Picture Oscar-nominated Zorba the Greek (1964), he gives a Best Actor Oscar-nominated performance as the titular amoral Greek peasant who teaches a British student (Alan Bates) the meaning of life. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Shark Week Best in Show
Discovery Channel, 9pm EST
Discover everything that has happened in the world of sharks this year, including unbelievable viral videos, big news stories and the latest in cutting-edge shark science.
Love & Marriage: Huntsville
OWN, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The series that follows three power couples — Melody and Martell Holt, LaTisha and Marsau Scott, and Kimmi and Maurice Scott — in Huntsville, Alabama, returns for Season 3. The new season exposes a whole new dynamic between the longtime friends as Melody and Martell are officially divorced and working on co-parenting peacefully, while also pursuing their separate business endeavors. For LaTisha and Marsau, business is booming as they have successfully opened their Huntsville cigar bar, Blaque Cigar Lounge, and are thinking of expanding to a second location in Houston while Tisha fights hard to keep the romance alive in her marriage. Meanwhile, Kimmi and Maurice are navigating parenting a teenager as Maurice’s son, Maurice Jr. (aka Monster), prepares to enter high school. Destiny Payton-Williams returns this season and has a shocking announcement for the group. Plus, Melody introduces a new entrepreneurial couple to the circle, Tiffany and Louis Whitlow, who keep the group on their toes with a challenge for greater transparency among friends.
I Was Prey: Shark Week 2021
Discovery Channel, 10pm EST
This special recounts two horrific shark attacks told solely by the survivors who overcame life-and-death circumstances to tell their stories.