TV Best Bets for July 18

My Cat From Hell: Cat Sh#t Crazy!
Animal Planet, 9pm EST
Jackson Galaxy must navigate a new normal and help families with their cats that have gone out of control during quarantine … without entering their homes. Bring on the surveillance cameras!
NASCAR Racing
FS1 & NBCSN, beginning at 3pm Live EST
A NASCAR doubleheader at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth begins with the Xfinity Series My Bariatric Solutions 300 on NBCSN. Then in primetime on FS1, Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series drivers compete in the Vankor 350.
World’s Deadliest Weather Marathon
Weather Channel, beginning at 5pm EST
Spend the evening getting caught up in the weather, as the network airs four back-to-back episodes of Season 1 of the riveting series.
Vacation House Rules
HGTV, 8pm EST, New Series!
You don’t need a million bucks to buy the vacation house of your dreams. Real estate expert and contractor Scott McGillivray, with his years of smart real estate and renovating experience, shows viewers how. McGillivray explains how to take a vacation property purchase and unlock its full rental potential. Through his Vacation House Rules, even the most neglected and unlivable of spaces can be transformed into unique and buzzworthy pieces of paradise.
Murder in the Vineyard
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Emma and her teenage daughter Beatrice have moved from the big city to a smaller town. But things go downhill when Beatrice is hazed by an unknown assailant at a party. No one can understand why she is being increasingly bullied and harassed. Emma will do anything to protect her daughter from the mysterious bullies, but is a mother’s love enough to save her when things turn deadly? Stars Helena Mattson, Emma Fuhrmann, Matthew Erick White, Daniel Hall and Daniel Covin.
Bogie in ’41
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Humphrey Bogart gave enduring performances in films over many years, but 1941 really seemed to see him begin to hit his stride. TCM features two Bogie classics from that pivotal year for the legendary actor tonight. First is The Maltese Falcon, director John Huston’s Oscar-nominated mystery featuring Bogart as private eye Sam Spade alongside Mary Astor, Peter Lorre and Sydney Greenstreet. The iconic movie helped start the film noir boom of the ’40s and ’50s. Huston also cowrote the second Bogie classic on tonight’s bill, the film noir High Sierra.
NTT IndyCar Series: Iowa 300
NBCSN, 9pm Live EST
The NTT IndyCar Series is back at Iowa Speedway for a second night of racing as Scott Dixon, Simon Pagenaud, Josef Newgarden and other stars compete in the Iowa 300.
