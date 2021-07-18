TV Best Bets for July 18

An Affair to Remember
TCM, 3:45pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr star in this Oscar-nominated 1957 romantic classic, a remake of 1939’s Love Affair that superseded its predecessor in popularity and has not only made generations of audiences swoon, but has also inspired later cinematic love stories, including 1993’s Sleepless in Seattle and its own 1994 direct remake, also called Love Affair. Grant portrays Nickie Ferrante, an infamous playboy engaged to American heiress Lois Clark (Neva Patterson). Kerr plays Terry McKay, working to be the perfect wife for her fiancé, Kenneth. Both Ferrante and McKay are aboard the same ship sailing from France to New York, where they meet and seemingly have an instant connection. They decide to meet atop the Empire State Building in exactly six months to rekindle their relationship, but life gets in the way, leaving viewers to find out if the pair will find their happily ever after.
The Great Hammerhead Stakeout
discovery+
This Shark Week special exclusive to discovery+ follows Dr. Tristan Guttridge and James Glancy as they travel to Andros Island to investigate reports of an exclusive population of giant hammerhead sharks. To get answers, they attempt one of the longest shark dives ever — upward of 10 hours — using an underwater habitat.
Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story
discovery+, New Series!
This sexy new “docu-soap” from the producers of 90 Day Fiancé follows people who found love in the Caribbean. The tropics will provide the backdrop for relationships in various phases — from a couple who met online but will now meet for the first time to holiday flings that turned serious and even a one-night stand that turned into a pregnancy. Will romance in paradise last once the suntan fades?
Golf: The Open Championship: Final Round
Golf Channel & NBC, beginning at 4am Live EST
Final-round coverage of the 149th British Open at Royal St. George’s Golf Club in England begins on Golf Channel and continues on NBC.
Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup: USA vs. Canada
FOX, 5pm Live EST
The U.S. Men’s National Team takes on Canada in this CONCACAF Gold Cup Group B match held in Kansas City, Kansas.
Major League Baseball: Boston at N.Y. Yankees
ESPN, 7pm Live EST
The four-game series between the Boston Red Sox and N.Y. Yankees concludes on Sunday Night Baseball tonight at Yankee Stadium.
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks
Nat Geo, 7:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
The spinoff of Wicked Tuna that follows a Southern fleet of top captains battling to catch bluefin in the dangerous waters off North Carolina returns for Season 8 with a special 90-minute premiere. This season, the captains face the most treacherous weather in the series’ history, and they must work together to catch the elusive fish.
Celebrity Family Feud
ABC, 8pm EST
This week, the casts from Freeform’s Good Trouble and grown-ish compete to win money for their charity. It’s a West Coast vs. East Coast battle in the next game, when the real estate agents from Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles take on the real estate agents from Million Dollar Listing New York to see who will reign supreme.
Serengeti II
Discovery Channel, 8pm EST
Discovery’s six-part documentary returns to the nearly untouched plains and majestic animals of the Serengeti. Narrated by Academy Award-winning and Emmy-nominated actress Lupita Nyong’o, the revolutionary series follows the heartwarming stories of a cast of African wildlife including lions, zebras, baboons and cheetahs over the course of a year, showcasing the dramatic moments that make each day of survival on the Serengeti a feat. Back-to-back episodes air tonight.
Labor of Lies
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
First-time expectant mother Lara meets a “bump buddy” online. But the other pregnant woman, Jamie, hides a devastating secret that brings dangerous characters into Lara’s life. After the birth, Lara’s baby is stolen, and she must fight to get her baby back from the baby stealer. Stars Gina Vitori, Jenna Michno and Jonathan Stoddard.
The End
Showtime, 8pm EST, New Series!
In this 10-episode dark comedy, three generations of a family live with separate but intersecting obsessions — trying to figure out how to die with dignity, live with none and make it all count.
Power Book III: Raising Kanan
Starz, 8pm EST, New Series!
This is the second spinoff in the acclaimed Power universe from Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Courtney A. Kemp. It’s a prequel story that shares the teenage years of Kanan Stark (50 Cent) before he became the coldblooded killer. The series stars Mekai Curtis in the lead role, as well as Patina Miller, Omar Epps, Malcolm Mays and London Brown.
Buddy vs. Duff
Food Network, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Duff Goldman (Ace of Cakes) won the king of cake in Season 1, and Buddy Valastro (Cake Boss) took home the crown in Season 2. Now, these longtime rivals are back to battle in the ultimate baking brawl. This year, the eight-week competition will span the country as the famed bakers and their teams of cake artists will tackle each cake challenge from their bakeries — Duff on the West Coast in Los Angeles and Buddy on the East Coast in Hoboken, New Jersey.
The Machines That Built America
History, 9pm EST, New Series!
This eight-episode docuseries reveals the surprising stories and rivalries behind the groundbreaking innovations that turned America into a superpower. Blending dramatic reenactments and archival footage with interviews from experts, biographers and others, the series brings to life some of America’s most storied inventors, including Nikola Tesla, William Harley, Alexander Graham Bell, Duncan Black, Alonzo Decker and many more. It begins tonight with two episodes: “Tractor Trailblazers” and “Plane Pioneers.”
Unforgotten: “Episode Two”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST
Continuing to investigate the cold case surrounding long-stored body parts that have been discovered, Cassie (Nicola Walker) and Sunny (Sanjeev Bhaskar) identify four potential suspects who trained as police officers.
Dead Pixels
The CW, 9:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
After a protracted 21 million seconds, finally, the “new” Kingdom Scrolls expansion pack is here. Will it live up to the brouhaha?
To Tell the Truth
ABC, 10pm EST, This week,
Jerusalem: City of Faith and Fury
CNN, 10pm EST, New Series!
Provided there is no breaking news, CNN’s new six-part docuseries debuts tonight telling the story of one of the most controversial cities in history, through six epic conflicts that shaped and defined it. Narrated by Golden Globe-winning actor Ewan McGregor, the docuseries explores how a small arid town with no natural resources became a place of pilgrimage for three of the most prominent world religions, while investigating how 3,000 years of conflicts have led directly to the struggles of today. Spanning from biblical times to the Roman Empire to the Cold War, and examining the stories of King David, Cleopatra, Saladin, T.E. Lawrence and more, the series brings Jerusalem to life as never before.
Shark Academy
Discovery Channel, 10pm EST, New Series!
Discovery’s first ever shark-themed competitive docuseries follows eight men and women who will compete to secure a coveted crew spot on shark scientist Dr. Riley Elliott’s next great shark-diving expedition. It’s an opportunity of a lifetime for these shark enthusiasts with nontraditional backgrounds to leap ahead in the competitive world of shark research, embarking on a great adventure in hopes of making their dreams a reality. The recruits will work and live together on a research vessel for six weeks as Riley and his team of pros put them to the test to see who has what it really takes.
Professor T: “A Fish Called Walter”
PBS, 10pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST
When a librarian is poisoned, Professor Tempest (Ben Miller) is called to narrow down the list of possible suspects.