TV Best Bets for July 19

Getaway Driver
Discovery Channel, 9pm; also streaming on discovery+ EST, New Series!
Actress Michelle Rodriguez hosts this real-life version of the Fast & Furious action franchise in which she stars. She is joined by rally champion Wyatt Knox in this ultimate driving fantasy brought to life, an eight-episode competition series that features 24 elite drivers — from drift champions to street racers to hotshot YouTubers — who compete to prove they have the skill behind the wheel and the mental toughness to outrun and out-drive the competition in a massive, nearly 60-acre compound filled with obstacles. Part Baby Driver, part Grand Theft Auto, the Getaway Drivers will put it all on the line, even sacrificing their own cars for the opportunity to be the wheelman in a real-life car chase.
100 Years of Olympic Films
TCM, beginning at 5am EST, Catch a Classic!
The Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo kick off in just a few days, and to get you in the mood, Turner Classic Movies airs a full day of classic documentary films about various Olympic Games from across roughly the last century. All of the films are making their network debuts, and the lineup features, in order: The Games of the V Olympiad Stockholm, 1912 (2016), The White Stadium (1928), XIVth Olympiad: The Glory of Sport (1948), White Vertigo (1956), Tokyo Olympiad (1965), Visions of Eight (1973), Games of the XXI Olympiad (1977), 16 Days of Glory (1986), Marathon (1993) and First (2012).
Adorableness
MTV, 7pm EST, New Series!
Kitty cats! Toddlers! Cute clips abound in this new show, but be warned: Your “Awww” may turn to “Oh!” because there’s usually a twist. Celebrity commenters include Alyson Hannigan and Ross Mathews.
All American: “Surviving the Times”
The CW, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Things in Spencer’s (Daniel Ezra) life seem to be going right, but everything changes when Billy (Taye Diggs) learns what he has been keeping from him. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Asher (Cody Christian) get some unexpected news. Coop (Bre-Z) is excited to go out on tour, but is disappointed when no one from her team can accompany her, and she gets more than she was anticipating. Meanwhile, Layla (Greta Onieogou) grows worried about her friend and is determined to help her.
Street Outlaws: Memphis
Discovery Channel, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
When it comes to high-stakes street racing, nobody does it better than Memphis. Over the past few years, the Memphis Street Outlaws have been dominant in the streets, both in Memphis and on Fastest in America. They’re willing to take on anyone, anytime, and almost always come out on top. But what happens when they leave their own turf in Memphis and head to Las Vegas to race the best of the West Coast on one of the trickiest streets in the country? In an all-new season, JJ pushes his family like never before to prove they’re the best racers in the game.
Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns: “A Devilish Challenge”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “A Devilish Challenge,” the remaining chefs compete in a relay-race cooking competition, and five chefs face the first Cook for Your Life challenge of the season.
Tomb Hunters
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
The docuseries about the miraculous finds at Egypt’s Saqqara site goes for finale gold, unveiling the valuable gilded coffins heaped in a burial shaft unopened for 2,000-plus years.
Darcey & Stacey
TLC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
After a tumultuous year of romance and heartbreak for the twins, last season wrapped up with Darcey getting engaged and Stacey getting married. Now, Stacey is hopeful to give the gift of fatherhood to her younger husband, Florian, but at the age of 46, conceiving naturally doesn’t come without its challenges. Darcey is left questioning her engagement to Georgi after a distressing encounter with his ex-wife. Hopeful to take some time and space to think, the twins head to Turkey on a trip of transformations.
HouseBroken: “Who’s Going to the Vet?”
FOX, 9pm EST
Chief (voice of Nat Faxon) has to see the doctor after he eats a sex toy in the new episode “Who’s Going to the Vet?”
Duncanville: “Stan in the Place Where You Live”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
Duncan (voice of Amy Poehler) skips a standardized test to hang out with his grifting Uncle Stan (guest voice of John Viener) in the new episode “Stan in the Place Where You Live.”
The Celebrity Dating Game
ABC, 10pm EST
Supermodel Tyson Beckford is looking for an adventurous woman who has a great sense of humor. Tyson has spent a lot of time on runways showing off clothes and asks the women to describe an outfit they would feel most confident in while Michael Bolton performs a parody of “Let’s Stay Together.” Meanwhile, Baywatch and Singled Out actress Carmen Electra expresses she is into “vibes.” Carmen asks the potential suitors to describe their vibe in one sentence. Michael Bolton sings “Ain’t No Sunshine” to help the suitors guess Carmen’s identity.
The Beast Must Die
AMC, 10pm EST
In Episode 2, Frances (Cush Jumbo) is tracking down the man (Jared Harris) who she believes is responsible for the death of her son and sets out to wheedle her way into his home as she plots her revenge. Struggling to deal with his PTSD, DI Strangeways (Billy Howle) takes a closer look at the investigation into Frances’ son’s death.
POV: “Stateless”
PBS, 10pm (WTTW Chicago, 10pm) EST
Director Michèle Stephenson’s new documentary follows families of those affected by the 2013 legislation stripping citizenship from Dominicans of Haitian descent, uncovering the complex history and present-day politics of Haiti and the Dominican Republic through the grassroots electoral campaign of a young attorney named Rosa Iris.
Betraying t
New Series!
Vice, 10pm EST, New Series!
Real-life stories of American cops turned criminal. Up first: Onetime idealistic rookie Richard Rivera shares his dangerous journey as part of an FBI sting to expose his New Jersey department's involvement in mob-owned businesses.
Taxi: “Elegant Iggy”
Decades, 12am (late night) EST
If you asked Marilu Henner for her happiest days on Taxi, she’d likely say Tuesday, September 12, 1978, through Wednesday, June 15, 1983. That’s not the actress’ famous total recall talking but the premiere and finale dates for the Emmy-winning comedy set at Manhattan’s (fictional) Sunshine Cab. Every day on the set was “magical,” says Henner, who played Elaine Nardo, a divorced mom with artsy ambitions and the garage’s only female driver. Henner does single out another date, one connected with “Elegant Iggy,” an episode airing today: “This was shot on February 12, 1982, a Friday. It was one of my favorite episodes. I always loved it anytime Chris and I got to do something together.” As brain-addled coworker Jim Ignatowski, Christopher Lloyd won his first of two Taxi Emmys for this Season 4 outing. Elaine agrees to take Jim to a posh musicale, where he first embarrasses her by plunking out “London Bridge Is Falling Down” on a baby grand, then, in a typically inexplicable Jim move, performs a Chopin opus. (Taxi writer Stan Daniels did the playing.)