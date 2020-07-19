TV Best Bets for July 19

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness
TNT, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Psychologist Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Daniel Brühl), newspaper illustrator John Moore (Luke Evans) and police secretary Sara Howard (Dakota Fanning) are back for a sequel season to 2018’s The Alienist. Set in 1897, Angel of Darknessfinds Sara in charge of her own private detective agency and leading the search for a Spanish diplomat’s kidnapped infant daughter. Aided by Kreizler and Moore, Sara’s investigation leads them down a sinister path of murder and deceit, heading towards a dangerous and elusive killer.
NASCAR Cup Series: O’Reilly Auto Parts 500
NBCSN, 3pm Live EST
Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and other top NASCAR Cup Series stars head to Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 on NBCSN.
Cannonball: “When Ducks Attack: Network Cut”
NBC, 7pm EST
Cannonball athletes compete for $10,000 in the wildest and wettest challenges ever created.
Mile High Escorts
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Following the death of a coworker, a young woman working for a private airline learns the owner’s secret and becomes the next target. Stars Christina Moore, Saxon Sharbino, Kara Royster and Nicholas David King.
World’s Biggest Tiger Shark?
Nat Geo, 8pm EST
Kick off Sharkfest 2020 by following Emmy Award-winning cinematographer Andy Casagrandeand marine biologist Kori Garza as theyjourney to a remote lagoon in French Polynesia to dive with the “tigers of Tahiti” in search of the world’s largest living tiger shark, Kamakai. While there, they capture cooperative hunting tactics between two juvenile tiger sharks for the first time ever on film! Sharkfest 2020 includes five weeksof action-packed shark programming with 17 original premieres and the best shark programming from National Geographic/Nat Geo Wild’s massive library as part of its biggest ever shark spectacular.
Western Comedies
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Westerns aren’t only always deadly serious flicks about shootouts and cattle rustlers, as tonight’s two hilarious entries in the genre demonstrate. First up is Support Your Local Sheriff!(1969), a parody of certain Western tropes starring James Garner as a gunfighter who takes the job of sheriff in a lawless frontier town. Next up this evening is another 1969 Western comedy, Sam Whiskey, starring Burt Reynolds as an Old West adventurer who is seduced by a widow (Angie Dickinson) into retrieving a fortune in gold bars from a sunken riverboat.
America: Our Defining Hours: “Nothing to Fear but Fear Itself”
History, 9pm EST, Miniseries Finale!
As the 20th century continues, America faces perhaps its most daunting challenges yet. When the 1930s brings the greatest economic crisis in the nation’s history, FDR offers the troubled country a New Deal, but clouds of war are on the horizon. Those clouds burst when Pearl Harbor is attacked and America enters World War II. Later in the century, the U.S. elects its youngest commander-in-chief, 43-year-old John F. Kennedy, while Martin Luther King Jr.’s fight for civil rights faces a fierce test. Then, early in the 21st century, on a bright September morning in 2001, America is suddenly thrust into a devastating new crisis.
Grantchester
PBS, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
When a body is found on Jesus Green, the trail of clues leads Will and Geordie to an oppressive convent, where Will must finally confront his own demons.
NOS4A2: “Bruce Wayne McQueen”
AMC, 10pm EST
Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) returns to the lakehouse only to ride straight into a deadly trap. Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto) cashes in his favor. Tonight’s episode has viewers meet the Hourglass Man, a powerful strong creative.
United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell
CNN, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
W. Kamau Bell returns to host Season 5 of the Emmy-winning docuseries that follows the sociopolitical comedian as he explores communities across the country to understand the unique challenges they face. In the extended season premiere, Bell examines white supremacy and systemic racism in America. Over subsequent installments of the eight-episode season, he will explore independent farming, the gig economy, reparations, the homeless crisis in L.A., the public education system, and the experiences of Iranian Americans in New York City and Venezuelans in Florida.
Collector’s Call: “Meet Sheri Goldstrom — Vintage Cars”
MeTV, 10pm EST
Collecting antique cars has been a family affair for Sheri Goldstrom since she was a little girl. About 15 years ago she built a car museum to show off an amazing collection that ranges from a 1918 dump truck to a 1956 Chevy. Chris Clyne has his own massive collection of antique and hot-rod cars. He will not only try to put a dollar amount on Sheri’s collection, but will also see if he can trade a 1940 Ford that he brought with him for a vehicle that is close to Sheri and her family’s heart.
Beecham House
PBS, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Daniel, Margaret and Chandrika desperately try to help John, but only the emperor can release him. When John finally returns home, he discovers the house has been attacked and tragedy has struck yet again.
