TV Best Bets for July 2

The Tomorrow War
In this sci-fi action movie that was originally slated for theatrical release but will now air exclusively on Amazon, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future, humanity is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with brilliant scientist Vicki Winslow (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.
Trying
The acclaimed British comedy starring Esther Smith and Rafe Spall as a couple navigating the adoption process concludes Season 2.
Roswell: The Final Verdict
Did aliens really crash-land near Roswell, New Mexico, on July 2, 1947? Debuting on the 74th anniversary of the supposed event, this six-part docuseries explores how tapes of haunting first-person accounts from the past are being analyzed in a totally modern way, using artificial intelligence (AI) lie-detection software to test if the eyewitnesses of the event are telling the truth. Although most of the witnesses are now deceased, AI permits truth to be separated from fiction, and the potentially most important UFO event in world history can be weighed in the balance with all the evidence at hand. The first three episodes are available today; the remaining episodes debut subsequent Fridays.
Summer of Soul
Questlove (Ahmir Khalib Thompson) directs this documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. It’s part music film and part historical record created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture and fashion. Over the course of six weeks in the summer of 1969, just 100 miles south of Woodstock, the Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed in Marcus Garvey Park. The footage was never seen and largely forgotten. Summer of Soul shines a light on the importance of history and stands as a testament to the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past and present. The feature includes never-before-seen concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Ray Barretto, Abbey Lincoln & Max Roach and more. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won both the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award.
Fear Street Part One: 1994
This is the first installment of a trilogy of teen horror films based on R.L. Stine’s Fear Street book series. The movies were originally intended for theatrical release before the pandemic, and will now debut as Netflix exclusives. In this first film, set in 1994, a group of teenagers find out that the terrifying events that have occurred in their town of Shadyside, Ohio, may be connected to each other, and that they may be the next targets. Parts Two and Three will premiere over the next two Fridays.
The Boss Baby: Family Business
Alec Baldwin again leads the voice cast of this animated sequel that debuts on Peacock the same day it hits theaters. In the film, the Templeton brothers — Tim (voice of James Marsden) and his Boss Baby little bro Ted (Baldwin) — have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad. Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again … and inspire a new family business. Eva Longoria, Jeff Goldblum, Amy Sedaris, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy Kimmel and Ariana Greenblatt also provide voices.
National UFO Day Movie Marathon
Look for unidentified flying objects from the safety of your own couch with this out-of-this-world marathon. The day begins with five episodes of Syfy’s new hit series Resident Alien, followed by the movies Alien Resurrection (1997), Alien 3 (1992), Aliens (1986) and Alien (1979).
Emergency Call
In “Cliffhanger,” 911 call-takers receive gripping phone calls involving domestic disputes in Austin, Texas, and Ogden, Utah; a motorcycle flying off a ramp in Waukesha, Wisconsin; a New Orleans, Louisiana, man found unconscious after a possible drug overdose; and climbers in Wasilla, Alaska, stranded on a mountain cliff.
Friday Night Neo-Noir
When people think of the film noir genre, they might recall classics from its heyday in the 1940s and ’50s. But in the decades after the form became popular and, for a while, dominant, filmmakers have revisited film noir in their storytelling, incorporating the elements that make it so compelling — a dark ambience with lots of shadow in its cinematography; a generally bleak worldview set amid a dark underbelly of criminal activity; a frequently brutal realism; and a central character who is often a world-weary/sardonic private eye investigating a case so convoluted that in the end it may not even be fully understood or resolved, and if it is, not always with what would be considered a “happy” ending. Some of these films are set in the period during which they were made; others take place in the ’30s or ’40s, offering both an homage and a reimagining of original film noir classics. Each Friday night this month, Turner Classic Movies will air a lineup of some of the best of these “neo-noir” movies that have been made in roughly the past 50 years that are every bit the equals of their predecessors from decades earlier. Tonight’s initial lineup begins with Harper (1966), starring Paul Newman as the titular detective who sets out to find a rich woman’s missing husband. As an homage to Humphrey Bogart’s vintage portrayals of private eyes Sam Spade and Philip Marlowe in classic films noir like The Maltese Falcon and The Big Sleep, Harper features Lauren Bacall, Bogie’s widow, as the woman who hires Newman’s character. Next, Lee Marvin stars in Point Blank (1967) as a gangster who is out for revenge on the partner and others who double-crossed him after they robbed a major crime operation. Finally, Warning Shot (1967) stars David Janssen as a police sergeant who kills a man while on a stakeout, then must prove it was in self-defense. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Dynasty: “Equal Justice for the Rich”
Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Blake (Grant Show) brainstorm ideas for the Fallon Unlimited IPO, which leads to a meeting with Corinne Simon (guest star Laura Leighton), an SEC officer, and a figure from Liam’s (Adam Huber) past. Meanwhile, Jeff (Sam Adegoke) and Culhane’s (Robert Christopher Riley) friendly agreement becomes a fierce competition. Lastly, Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) and Dominique (Michael Michele) are seemingly nowhere to be found.