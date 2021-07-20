TV Best Bets for July 20

In Their Own Words
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST, Season Premiere!
In this series of specials, explore the lives and impact of the most transformative figures in modern history. Through an innovative combination of interview, archive and animated content, each episode will journey into the life and mind of one of the world’s most compelling people. It begins with an episode that looks at Pope Francis. Learn what experiences led Jorge Bergoglio to the highest office in the Catholic Church. Taking the name Francis, he is the first pope from the Americas, and the first non-European and first Jesuit priest to be named pope.
TCM Birthday Tribute: Natalie Wood
TCM, beginning at 7:30am EST, Catch a Classic!
Beloved actress Natalie Wood would have turned 83 today. She died tragically young in 1981, at the age of 43, but still left an astonishing legacy behind. Wood was a teenager when she was nominated for her first Academy Award, for Best Supporting Actress in Rebel Without a Cause (1955), in which she costarred with James Dean. That classic airs at the end of today’s Turner Classic Movies marathon, which remembers the legend with several of her films. Leading up to Rebel, in order, are: Sex and the Single Girl (1964), The Burning Hills (1956), Splendor in the Grass (1961; Best Actress Oscar nominee), Gypsy (1962), Inside Daisy Clover (1965) and Penelope (1966).
The Flash
The CW, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 7 closes with a family reunion as Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash “enlist a host of speedster allies” to battle the villainous Godspeed, previews showrunner Eric Wallace. That includes his children from the future, Bart and Nora West-Allen (Jordan Fisher and Jessica Parker Kennedy)!
LEGO Masters: “Demolition Derby”
FOX, 8pm EST
Contestants must build a LEGO sportscar replica from memory, then build a remote-controlled concept car to battle it out with opponents in the new episode “Demolition Derby.”
The Haves and the H
Series Finale!
OWN, 8pmAfter eight jaw-dropping seasons, expect an over-the-top exit for the Tyler Perry sudser.
The Oval
BET, 9pm EST, New Episodes!
Season 2 of Tyler Perry’s primetime soap opera picks up again with new episodes. The series follows a family placed in the White House by people of power while also highlighting the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation’s most famous residence. The Oval has been renewed for Season 3.
Chopped
Food Network , 9pm EST
In the wrap-up of judge Alton Brown’s more-twisted-than-usual tournament, “Alton’s Maniacal Baskets,” the chefs are faced with an unexpected entre?e-challenge ingredient ... that has an actual face.
Mental Samurai
FOX, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Host Rob Lowe welcomes a competitive baton twirler, a forensic scientist, a former Navy cryptologist and a premed student to attempt the Circle of Samurai challenge in the Season 2 finale.
America’s Book of Secrets: “Deadly Pandemics”
History, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
In 2020, COVID-19 effectively shut down the entire world — and, in the process, elevated pandemics to the most important issue across the globe. How do they start? Is it possible to contain them? And could COVID-19 be merely the precursor to something much worse?
The Latino Experience: “Episode 3”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST, Series Finale!
Four more short films chronicling the wide variety of the Latinx experience air in this final installment of the three-part series. Mi Fango, Mi Cerro is a portrait of an artist who yearns to find utopia in Puerto Rico. The Daily War is the story of a veteran and her son, who struggle to make ends meet. Cuban American Gothic is a comic and surreal story of a New York City woman living alone during the early days of the COVID pandemic whose Cuban parents return from the dead to help. Noche Buena finds a dysfunctional Cuban family gathering on Christmas Eve.