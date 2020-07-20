TV Best Bets for July 20

Buried Worlds With Don Wildman: “Curse of the Druids”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
Wildman inspects a new find: ancient “witches marks” in an English cave. To explore ties to the supernatural, he visits magical wells and dives the wreck of “the first Titanic,” then meets modern Druids to see if a bloody battle ended with a deadly curse.
Star of the Month: Tony Curtis: “Historical Dramas”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tony Curtis’ flair for the dramatic is spotlighted tonight in films featuring outstanding performances from the actor. First up is Stanley Kubrick’s Oscar-winning epic Spartacus (1960), featuring Curtis in a smaller but notable role as a Roman slave. Then, Curtis portrays Native American Ira Hayes, one of the Marines who famously raised the flag on Iwo Jima during World War II, in the 1961 biopic The Outsider; gives a chilling, Golden Globe-nominated performance as The Boston Strangler(1968); and costars with Yul Brynner in Taras Bulba(1962).
POV: “We Are the Radical Monarchs”
PBS, 9pm EST
Meet the Radical Monarchs, a group of young girls of color on the front lines of social justice. Follow the group as they earn badges for completing units on such subjects as being an LGBTQ ally, preserving the environment and disability justice.
