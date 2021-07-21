TV Best Bets for July 21

Turner & Hooch
Disney+, New Series!
The 1989 comedy that paired Tom Hanks’ cop character with a hilarious canine partner is now a series. When ambitious, buttoned-up U.S. Marshal Scott Turner (the son of Hanks’ original Scott Turner character, portrayed by Josh Peck) inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the dog he didn’t want may be the partner he needs. The cast includes five French mastiffs stepping into the role of Hooch, Scott’s slobbery, lovable pooch.
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki
Disney+, New Episode!
Learn the secrets behind how Marvel’s latest live-action series, Loki, was made.
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
Netflix, Original Film!
Following the events of the Tales of Arcadia trilogy, the heroes of Arcadia must band together to protect humanity from the evil Arcane Order, who wield their dark and uncontrollable magic to summon ancient titans that threaten to destroy the world. Alfred Molina, Steven Yeun, Nick Offerman, Diego Luna, Nick Frost, Kelsey Grammer and Cheryl Hines are among the voice cast of this CG-animated film from producer Guillermo del Toro.
Women’s Soccer: Team USA vs. Team Sweden
USA Network, 4:30am EST
Wake up early! In this Tokyo Olympics match, Megan Rapinoe and the USWNT are out for payback against Sweden, who knocked them out in the quarterfinals at the 2016 Games.
Press Your Luck: “Battle Royale”
ABC, 8pm EST
Host Elizabeth Banks is joined by contestants Julian Villafana (hometown: Union City, California), Natalie Hammon (Mission Viejo, California) and Allise Hart (Hacienda Heights, California).
Kung Fu
The CW, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Martial-arts crime fighter Nicky (Olivia Liang) races against the clock to infiltrate the Forge, where the eight mystical weapons she’s been hunting down were created.
Expedition Unknown
Discovery Channel, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Host Josh Gates returns for daring new adventures in a season that follows him as he investigates the hunt for a massive fortune at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean; new discoveries about infamous skyjacker DB Cooper; the truth behind the legend of El Dorado; and more.
MasterChef: Legends: “Jonathan Waxman — California Mystery Box”
FOX, 8pm EST
The cooks take on the high-stakes California Mystery Box Challenge in an attempt to impress guest judge Jonathan Waxman in the new episode “Jonathan Waxman — California Mystery Box.”
Married at First Sight
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The Lone Star State gets a little less lonely as Season 13 of the arranged-nuptials sensation heads to Houston. And according to exec producer Montre? Burton, the show is “bringing more diversity than ever,” including its first Asian American couple, Bao and Johnny, and a cast mostly in their 30s instead of 20s.
Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers
NBC, 8pm EST
For three brothers raised in Wyckoff, New Jersey, becoming Olympians was a dream established at an early age. And it was only sidelined by another lofty goal — pop superstardom. Now, after more than a decade as one of music’s biggest names, the Jonas Brothers are ready to prove they have what it takes to compete at an Olympic level. Joe, Kevin and Nick will be trained by some of Team USA’s best athletes as they compete against their biggest rivals — each other. Commentators and participating Olympians had not been announced at presstime.
Special Theme: From Hollywood to the Heartland: “Small Town Musicals”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
It’s a tuneful trip to the heartland tonight on Turner Classic Movies, as this month’s theme turns to classic movie musicals set in small-town America. The evening starts with the Oscar-nominated Bye Bye Birdie (1963), about a rock star who, before heading off for a stint in the Army, arrives in Columbus, Ohio, for a farewell performance, with the town unprepared for the furor that is about to hit it. Janet Leigh, Dick Van Dyke and Ann-Margret lead the cast of this story inspired by the real-life upheaval among fans when Elvis Presley was called into the service. Following that is the Best Picture Oscar-nominated The Music Man (1962), in which they’ve got trouble right here in River City, Iowa, in the form of notorious con man “Professor” Harold Hill (Robert Preston). Shirley Jones costars. Early-1900s St. Louis and its World’s Fair is the setting for the next film, Meet Me in St. Louis (1944). Judy Garland stars as Esther Smith, a young woman whose romance with the boy next door (Tom Drake) is endangered when her father announces the family is moving to New York. Margaret O’Brien and Mary Astor also star in this film that was nominated for four Oscars, including one for “The Trolley Song” — one of the enduring Hugh Martin/Ralph Blane musical standards introduced by Garland in the film, along with “The Boy Next Door” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” She also memorably performs the film’s title tune. The lineup concludes with Janie (1944), starring Joyce Reynolds; and the Oscar-nominated Four Daughters (1938), starring the Lane Sisters (Priscilla, Rosemary and Lola). — Jeff Pfeiffer
The $100,000 Pyramid
ABC, 9pm EST
This week, comedian Bridget Everett faces off against Dulcé Sloan (The Daily Show With Trevor Noah), followed by actress Kathy Najimy and actor and comedian Mario Cantone.
Crime Scene Kitchen
FOX, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
See which team is declared the winner and walks away with the $100,000 prize in the Season 1 finale. Joel McHale hosts with judges Yolanda Gampp and Curtis Stone.
Hunting Atlantis
Discovery Channel, 9pm EST, New Series!
The lost city of Atlantis has fascinated philosophers and historians for nearly 2,400 years. Now, with a new trail of evidence, expert Stel Pavlou and volcanologist Jess Phoenix set out on a quest to solve the greatest archaeological mystery of all time — the rediscovery of Atlantis. Pavlou is the author of the groundbreaking new theory on the date for Atlantis’ destruction near the beginning of the fifth millennium BCE. Phoenix’s expertise is in volcanic hazards. In this series, they travel around the world exploring ancient sites and uncovering clues in search of the legendary lost city.
Fasten Your Seatbelt
A&E, 10pm EST, New Series!
Airplane!’s Robert Hays, hosting a series about shocking moments in air travel? Surely A&E can’t be serious! (They are. And don’t call them Shirley.) Look for clips of bad behavior, emergency landings and more.