TV Best Bets for July 21

Street Food: Latin America
Netflix, Season Premiere!
The newest installment of this series from the creators of Chef’s Tabletravels to six countries in Latin America for a culinary adventure.
Mary Poppins
Freeform, 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Walt Disney’s delightful 1964 musical fantasy that combines live-action and animation remains a stunning and fun cinematic achievement nearly 60 years after its debut, and its songs are still addictively hummable. Julie Andrews stars as the titular magical nanny and won a Best Actress Oscar for her performance — one of the 13 Academy Awards for which the film was nominated. Mary Poppins also took home Oscars for its toe-tapping musical score, for the song “Chim Chim Cher-ee,” its editing and its visual effects. Dick Van Dyke, complete with Cockney accent, costars.
America’s Got Talent: “AGT: Best of Auditions”
NBC, 8pm EST
Creator and executive producer Simon Cowell, alongside celebrity judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara, revisit some of the biggest, best and most show-stopping moments from the 15th season.
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: “Ze Plane, Ze Plane!”
Bravo, 9pm EST
Altman struggles to convince an unrealistic seller, but risks losing the potential listing. Tracy gets groovy to attract interest for a new construction with midcentury bones in Pasadena. Flagg goes all out with a plane for his new resort-style trophy listing in Long Beach, but it proves more challenging than expected.
World of Dance: “The Duels 3”
NBC, 10pm EST
The Duels round continues with judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, Ne-Yo and special guest judge dancer and choreographer tWitch. This season, the judges have chosen which acts go head-to-head and the acts won’t know their opponent until they hit the dance floor, leading to some of the most epic dance battles the series has ever seen. As guest judge, tWitch will have the power to decide which acts up for elimination will go head-to-head in the returning Redemption round to earn a slot in the Semi-Finals and the chance to perform on the World of Dance stage.
