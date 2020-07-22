TV Best Bets for July 22

Love on the Spectrum
Netflix, New Series!
This docuseries looks at how, for young adults on the autism spectrum, the unpredictable world of dating can be even more complicated.
TCM Spotlight: Feel-Good Films: “Lighthearted Love”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tonight’s Feel-Good Films lineup features some of the best romantic comedies ever. The night begins with Margaret Sullavan and James Stewart in The Shop Around the Corner(1940), followed by Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrison in My Fair Lady(1964); Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell in His Girl Friday(1940); Jane Fonda, Rod Taylor and Cliff Robertson in Sunday in New York(1963); and Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert in Frank Capra’s It Happened One Night(1934), the first film to win all five major Oscar categories.
Tyler Perry’s The Oval
BET, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
This family drama set in the White House ends its first season tonight. The show has ranked No. 1 among new cable series and has been renewed for a second season.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: “Kiss and Tell All”
Bravo, 9pm EST
Lisa invites Dorit and the others on a glamorous Roman getaway. Denise tries to make nice with Erika, but gets an ice-cold shoulder instead. Garcelle digs into Sutton’s past, while Brandi drops a bomb on Kyle and Teddi that threatens to turn their dream vacation into a nightmare.
Game On!
CBS, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
In the Season 1 finale episode, actor and comedian Kevin Nealon joins Team Gronk and former professional football player Terrell Owens joins Team Venus as they compete against each other in a unique round of target practice, a speed race and a slam-dunk challenge.
Ultimate Tag: “Never Stop”
FOX, 9pm EST
Find out which two contestants evade the elite Taggers and take home cash prizes in the new episode “Never Stop.”
