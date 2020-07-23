TV Best Bets for July 23

Lost Resort
TBS, 10pm EST, New Series!
Deep in the jungle of Costa Rica is a mystical wellness retreat where nine strangers from all walks of life gather for what they believe will be a healing, life-changing experience. Part provocative social experiment and part fish-out-of-water comedy, the series shows that anything can happen when you let go of your past, embrace the unknown and take part in some bizarre therapies that range from rage rituals to orgasmic dance.
Tig n’ Seek
HBO MAX, New Series!
This animated kids’ series follows 8-year-old Tiggy and his gadget-building cat Gweeseek.
Major League Baseball
ESPN, beginning at 7pm Live EST
Opening night of the long-awaited Major League Baseball season features the N.Y. Yankees at the World Series champion Washington Nationals, followed by the San Francisco Giants at the L.A. Dodgers.
NASCAR Cup Series: Super Start Batteries 400
NBCSN, 7:30pm Live EST
A Thursday primetime Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway has Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and other top drivers competing on the 1.5-mile tri-oval.
Killer Camp: “One in the Eye for the Killer”
The CW, 8pm EST
As the campers recover from the previous night’s shocking murder, they are faced with a mud pit, falling into a freezing lake and razor-sharp axes. When suspicions rise and accusations fly, bromances are broken, alliances are forged and a relationship blossoms. And at dusk, the killer instructs Bruce to claim the next victim.
Celebrity Watch Party
FOX, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Join the party for one last time this summer as celebrities watch the week’s most hilarious, exciting and newsworthy shows on TV.
Cinematography by Richard H. Kline
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Acclaimed, Oscar-nominated cinematographer Richard H. Kline is remembered tonight with a lineup of films featuring his memorable work. The evening starts with the beloved 1967 musical Camelot, which earned Kline his first Oscar nomination for Best Cinematography. This is followed by the dystopian sci-fi classic Soylent Green(1973), the drama A Dream of Kings(1969) and the 1978 thriller Who’ll Stop the Rain.
Blindspot: “Iunne Ennui”
NBC, 9pm EST, Series Finale!
The action drama starring Sullivan Stapleton and Jaimie Alexander says farewell with its 100th and final episode.
Bringing
New Episodes!
UPtv, 9pmThe Bateses have plenty to look forward to in 2020: Carlin and Evan are welcoming their first child, and Tori and Bobby are expecting baby No. 2, making it 14 grandchildren for Gil and Kelly Jo. And it’s not all love and babies — the family is also exploring new business ventures. New episodes will also highlight how the Bateses have adjusted to life in quarantine as Tennessee locked down due to COVID-19.
My Pregnant Husband
TLC, 10pm EST
Follow along with the unique pregnancy journeys of two couples as they try to expand their families, but with a twist, as the transgender husbands are the ones carrying the babies. Each couple faces unprecedented trials as they attempt to bring a child into their lives, whether it’s coming out to neighbors who didn’t know the husband was transgender or almost getting arrested by police officers who mistake a pregnant belly for stolen goods.
Tacoma FD: “Fire Choir”
truTV, 10pm EST, Midseason Premiere!
Chief Terry McConky (Kevin Heffernan) and Capt. Eddie Penisi (Steve Lemme) return for more firehouse antics and camaraderie. In tonight’s episode, Wolf Boykins (Broken Lizard’s Paul Soter) is back and leads the fire station choir, the Ex-SING-guishers. Eddie teases Granny (Marcus Henderson) for joining the group but soon finds himself vying for a spot as the lead whistler. Lucy (Hassie Harrison), meanwhile, convinces Chief to let her look for a more female-friendly uniform.
