TV Best Bets for July 23

The Last Letter From Your Lover
Netflix, Original Film!
Consisting of a pair of interwoven stories set in the present and past, this drama based on the novel by JoJo Moyes follows Ellie Haworth (Felicity Jones), a journalist who discovers a trove of secret love letters from 1965 and becomes determined to solve the mystery of the forbidden affair at their center. As she uncovers the story behind Jennifer Stirling (Shailene Woodley), the wife of a wealthy industrialist, and Anthony O?Hare (Callum Turner), the financial journalist assigned to cover him, a love story of Ellie?s own begins to unfold with the assistance of an endearing archivist (Nabhaan Rizwan) who helps her track down more letters.
Jolt
Amazon Prime Video, Feature Film Exclusive!
Kate Beckinsale and Stanley Tucci lead this darkly funny action thriller. Beckinsale plays a woman struggling to manage a lifelong, rare neurological disorder that causes her to react violently to anyone she witnesses being cruel, deceitful or abusive.
Ted Lasso
Apple TV+, Season Premiere!
Jason Sudeikis’ acclaimed and award-winning comedy sensation returns for a second season. Also an executive producer, Sudeikis stars in a Screen Actors Guild Award- and Golden Globe-winning performance as the title character, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. Hannah Waddingham, series codeveloper Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift and Juno Temple also star. The series has already been renewed for Season 3.
Roswell: The Final Verdict: “Extraterrestrial Truth”
discovery+, Season Finale!
Decades after the Roswell incident, the U.S. government fights to suppress public interest in UFO sightings and extraterrestrial contact. Cutting-edge AI compares the government’s account of the crash with what it has uncovered. After 70 years, are we getting closer to the truth?
Playing With Sharks
Disney+
This special from National Geographic Documentary Films follows underwater filmmaking and shark research pioneer Valerie Taylor, whose life’s work has become the basis for much of what we know about sharks today. Through remarkable underwater archival footage, along with interviews with Taylor herself, the special traces this daring ocean explorer’s trajectory from champion spearfisher to passionate shark protector. From the birth of cage-diving to Jaws hysteria to the dawn of cageless shark-diving, she became a trailblazing advocate for the ocean’s most maligned and misunderstood creatures.
Blood Red Sky
Netflix, Original Film!
Flying with her young son, a mysteriously ill woman is forced to unleash a dark secret when terrorists attempt to hijack their trans-Atlantic flight.
Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 1
Netflix, New Series!
The war for Eternia culminates in this animated series developed by filmmaker Kevin Smith that picks up where the iconic characters of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe left off decades ago. After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man (voice of Chris Wood) and Skeletor (Mark Hamill), Eternia is fractured, and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it’s up to Teela (Sarah Michelle Gellar) to reunite the broken band of heroes and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power.
The Movies That Made Us
Netflix, Season Premiere!
The series that looks at influential and popular films returns for Season 2. The four-episode batch will include examinations of Jurassic Park (1993), Back to the Future (1985), Pretty Woman (1990) and Forrest Gump (1994).
Sky Rojo
Netflix, Season Premiere!
The female-led action crime drama from Spain returns for Season 2. The series follows three prostitutes who go on the run after fleeing their pimp. Together, they embark on a frantic, chaotic journey during which they face dangers of all kinds and live every second as if it was their last.
2020 Tokyo Olympics: Opening Ceremony
NBC, 6:55am Live EST
The world finally comes together for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. In a first for the network, NBC airs the opening ceremony live this morning. (Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern Time.) The opening ceremony will air again tonight during NBC’s primetime broadcast.
Charmed: “I Dreamed a Dream…”
The CW, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
When an encounter with the Whispering Evil leaves Macy (Madeleine Mantock) on the brink of death, Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) cast an ancient spell sending the Charmed Ones off on a series of epic adventures. Meanwhile, realizing only a Whitelighter can save Macy, Harry (Rupert Evans) asks Jordan (Jordan Donica) and Celeste (guest star Kate Burton) to help him do the unthinkable.
My Lottery Dream Home: “Scratch Offs: Vacation Time at the Cape”
HGTV, 8pm EST
A Massachusetts couple has been vacationing with their family in Cape Cod for over 30 years, and now they’re buying a dream home there. David Bromstad must work fast to help them snatch up their perfect place in this hot market.
Friday Night Neo-Noir
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tonight’s lineup of film noir titles not made in the genre’s heyday of the 1940s and ’50s, but in the ensuing decades, features one title from the 1970s, and two from the ’80s. First up is Blood Simple (1984), the fantastic debut movie from writers/directors Joel and Ethan Coen. The thriller follows a Texas bartender (John Getz) who finds himself in the middle of a murder plot after his boss (Dan Hedaya) discovers that the bartender is having an affair with the boss’ wife (Frances McDormand in her feature-film debut). Then, check out Arthur Penn’s outstanding Night Moves (1975), which is one of the bleakest thrillers of the ’70s, and that’s saying something. Gene Hackman is terrific as L.A. private investigator Harry Moseby, who uncovers all kinds of sinister activity while searching for the missing teenage daughter (Melanie Griffith) of a famous actress. Susan Clark, Jennifer Warren and James Woods also star. The final film is Cutter’s Way (1981), making its network premiere. The thriller provides a devastating look at post-Vietnam, post-Watergate America, as exemplified by its trio of damaged protagonists: a slightly dim beach-boy gigolo (Jeff Bridges), a ferocious disabled veteran (John Heard) and the cynical, alcoholic young woman (Lisa Eichhorn) they both love. All three actors are explosive in this dark tale set in sunny Santa Barbara about the attempt to pin a murder on a local tycoon (Stephen Elliott) — who may, in fact, be guilty.
Woodstock ’99: Peace, Love, and Rage
HBO, 9pm EST
Or, how a musical celebration of high-minded ideals devolved into three days of mayhem and violence. Artists such as Korn’s Jonathan Davis, Moby and Creed’s Scott Stapp weigh in.
Icon: Music Through the Lens: “On the Road”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST
Episode 2 features touring stories from early trailblazers who went on the road with artists such as Led Zeppelin, David Bowie, the Rolling Stones and The Who, mixed with tales from the punk era of CBGB, the Clash and the Sex Pistols. The episode also explores photographers’ relationships with Oasis, Metallica, U2, Ed Sheeran and Courtney Barnett, plus special sections on music photography legend Jim Marshall and the origins of the “Three Songs, No Flash” rule.