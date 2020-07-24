TV Best Bets for July 24

Rogue Trip
Disney+, New Series!
In this National Geographic series, former war correspondent Bob Woodruff and his 28-year-old son Mack travel the world.
Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist
Amazon Prime Video
In this two-part standup special, Gaffigan attempts to land in a country with no material, experience the culture and food, and then write and perform all-new material, all in one visit.
The Kissing Booth 2
Netflix, Original Film!
Elle Evans (Joey King) just had the most romantic summer of her life with her reformed bad-boy boyfriend Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi). But now Noah is off to Harvard, and Elle heads back to high school for her senior year. She’ll have to juggle a long-distance relationship, getting into her dream college with her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney), and the complications brought on by a close friendship with a handsome, charismatic new classmate named Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez).
Offering to the Storm
Netflix, Original Film!
This gripping and hair-raising thriller from Spain, based on the final chapter in Dolores Redondo’s Baztán book trilogy, finds Inspector Amaia Salazar (Marta Etura) facing the true origin of the events that have ravaged the Baztan valley for years — even if an impressive snowstorm tries to bury the most devastating truth.
Special Theme: Directed by John Ford
TCM, beginning at 12pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Besides Westerns, John Ford is also famed for his films about war, particularly World War II. During that war, Ford worked with the Navy and shot a number of documentary shorts about the war effort. Two of those films — The Battle of Midway (1942) and December 7th (1943) — won Oscars and air during today’s war-heavy Ford lineup. Also showing are The Lost Patrol(1934), They Were Expendable(1945), The Wings of Eagles(1957) and Mister Roberts(1955). The day ends with Ford’s last feature film, the non-war 1966 drama 7 Women.
Major League Baseball
ESPN, beginning at 4pm Live EST
Major League Baseball’s opening day continues on ESPN with the Atlanta Braves at the New York Mets, the Milwaukee Brewers at the Chicago Cubs and the L.A. Angels at the Oakland A’s.
NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series at Kansas Speedway
FS1, 7pm Live EST
Austin Hill, Zane Smith, Grant Enfinger, Brett Moffitt and more top NASCAR Truck Series drivers are in action at Kansas Speedway for the first of two 200-mile races on the track. Race 2 takes place Saturday afternoon.
The Greatest #AtHome Videos
CBS, 8pm EST, New Episodes!
Cedric the Entertainer returns as host of four new weekly specials in this series that celebrates home videos reflecting the creativity, humor and humanity that have emerged from our shared experiences at home during the COVID-19 crisis.
Room 104
HBO, 11pm EST, Season Premiere!
The anthology series created by brothers Mark and Jay Duplass begins its fourth and final season tonight, providing one last glimpse into the lives of the guests in Room 104. Each episode tells the unique story of the characters who pass through a single room of a typical American chain motel. The premiere episode will be the first time in the series that Mark Duplass stars, writes, directs and performs original music.
